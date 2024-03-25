Kim Kardashian Called Out for Looking Like Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori in Revealing Fur Coat and Sheer Leggings: Photo
Taking a page out of Kanye West's look book?
Kim Kardashian was called out for supposedly mimicking Bianca Censori's revealing and outrageous fashion choices in a sultry snapshot shared to her Instagram on Monday, March 25.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stunned in nothing but a floor length, open-front, fur coat — with no shirt or bra underneath, showing off her chest — and a pair of sheer tights that turned into pointed-toe boots.
She had her dark hair slicked back and accessorized the look with sunglasses.
Censori was recently spotted wearing a similar, oversized fur coat while out and about with the controversial artist.
While some fans gushed over the lavish look, other followers noticed her risqué style reminded them of her ex-husband's new wife.
"Kim Censori," one user penned in the comments section. A second replied, "Exact vibe I got lol" and a third chimed in, "I knew it was somewhere in the comment section."
"It’s giving Censori vibes for sure," another person wrote.
As OK! previously reported, Kardashian filed for divorce from the "Flashing Lights" rapper in February 2021. West and Censori later tied the knot in a private ceremony in December 2022.
They've since regularly been spotted publicly together — most notably due to the Australian former architect's wild, barely-there attire that many speculate has come because West is allegedly controlling her social circle and clothing choices.
Censori's father, Leo — who is said to be Australian mob royalty — has been particularly disturbed by his daughter's sudden change in behavior.
“Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the h--- he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony," the source spilled at the time. “He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands."
“He knows that there is no way in h--- that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife,” the sourced added. “Leo honestly wants to just sit Kanye down to let him know that he is hurting her family by turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity.”