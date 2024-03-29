'It's All Bulls---': Bianca Censori's Sister Angelina Debunks Rumors Her Family Is Concerned About the Architect's Marriage to Kanye West
Angelina Censori insisted her family is not worried about sister Bianca Censori amid her marriage to Kanye West.
Though rumors have swirled the brood is concerned for the 29-year-old due to her many risqué outfits, on Friday, March 29, Angelina said, “We all support him. We support his new album. We support his new clothes he's dropping.”
The sibling described Bianca as her “best friend and confidante” and assured the public she is well.
“It's all just bulls---. There was something about my dad even recently. My dad never talks. Nothing's true,” Angelina added, seemingly referencing a source’s claims that Leo Censori “wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the h--- he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony.”
As OK! previously reported, the speculation about the clan stemmed from rumors that Kanye controls everything Bianca wears.
However, the couple's inner circle revealed the duo purposely uses fashion to troll the public.
"People are confusing Bianca’s creativity," an insider explained. "She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public. She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is."
"She’s a senior advisor to Ye and a senior creative and business advisor to the entire team. … She interacts with people independently of Ye. Bianca has a lot of influence — she helps control the design, who we’re selling to, who we’re collaborating with. She’s fully in," they added.
Kanye’s musical collaborator Malik Yusef also gave his stance on the way Bianca dresses, referencing a recent snap of Bianca laying on a ginormous bed in nothing but a sheer white lace bodysuit and matching heels.
"I think it’s Ye saying, ‘My b---- is living in the lap of luxury. I don’t know what you all are doing today, but I hope you’re all just chilling like me. This is my business.’ The room is all bed. It’s a new context on bedroom," he said of Kanye’s Instagram upload.
"Ye allows her a platform to be her full self," Malik claimed. "She knows he has power and she knows she is protected. He’s got a bunch of men around him with power. So she can experience her full self without any deleterious effects … without being harmed or touched or aggressed by anybody."
Meanwhile, another insider alleged Kanye and Bianca are using their provocative outings as a way to stay relevant.
"You only see her when he needs to parade her for some sort of fashion moment," they stated. "He partners with whoever’s hot at the moment. He’s approaching 50, and he’s harder to stay relevant — especially with his loony history. The revolving door keeps moving faster and faster."
"They have people worldwide watching them,” the source explained. “Sometimes the highest form of art is to not say anything."
The Herald Sun interviewed Angelina.