Scott Disick Tags Along as Kim Kardashian, Penelope & North Explore NYC Ahead of Met Gala

scott disick kim kardashian penelope north nyc met gala
Source: mega
By:

May 1 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

The Kardashians take Manhattan!

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian touched down in New York City ahead of the Monday, May 1, Met Gala — and while she may not have a date to the ritzy affair, she still had quite the posse accompany her to the Big Apple, stepping out with 9-year-old daughter North West, niece Penelope Disick, 10, and the latter's dad, Scott Disick.

scott disick kim kardashian penelope north nyc met gala
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

On Saturday, April 29, the fab four were spotted exiting a hotel and heading to a car, and while the dad-of-three, 39, kept it casual in a beige puffer coat, khaki pants, black T-shirt, shades and a brown baseball cap, the little girls were dressed to impress.

The Skims founder's eldest child with ex Kanye West strutted her stuff in a cropped black leather shirt, black ripped baggy pants and black heeled combat boots. She accessorized with sunglasses, a black Chanel purse and a Chanel gold chain belt.

scott disick kim kardashian penelope north nyc met gala
Source: mega

Scott and ex Kourtney Kardashian's only daughter looked just as chic in a gray and yellow peacoat, dark top, leather skirt and black knee-high boots. She also toted a yellow and black Chanel handbag.

The little ladies may have been influenced by the makeup mogul, as she turned heads in a tight black crop top, black leather pants, a black Chanel bag, gold chain-adorned sunglasses and black gloves.

MORE ON:
Scott Disick
scott disick kim kardashian penelope north nyc met gala
Source: mega

While Kim, 42, already revealed she's attending the Met Gala, it's unclear if any other members of the Kardashian-Jenner brood will be there — though sister Kendall Jenner was also spotted in NYC this weekend.

Kim sparked controversy at last year's shindig, as she revealed she dropped 16 pounds in less than a month so she could wear one of Marilyn Monroe's iconic dresses on the red carpet.

"It was such a challenge. It was a role. I was determined to fit into it. I don't think they believed that I was going to do it," she told a reporter of the slim down. "Since I haven't eaten carbs and sugar in about three weeks, we're eating pizza and donuts at the hotel [after the party]."

Her confession didn't sit well with many, but the reality star insisted she "didn’t do anything unhealthy" and never "starved" herself.

Page Six published photos of the family's NYC outing.

