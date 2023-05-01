Scott Disick Tags Along as Kim Kardashian, Penelope & North Explore NYC Ahead of Met Gala

On Saturday, April 29, the fab four were spotted exiting a hotel and heading to a car, and while the dad-of-three, 39, kept it casual in a beige puffer coat, khaki pants, black T-shirt, shades and a brown baseball cap, the little girls were dressed to impress.

The Skims founder's eldest child with ex Kanye West strutted her stuff in a cropped black leather shirt, black ripped baggy pants and black heeled combat boots. She accessorized with sunglasses, a black Chanel purse and a Chanel gold chain belt.