Kim Kardashian Admits Her 4 Kids 'Don't Acknowledge' Their Privileged Lifestyle

"I'll talk to my kids about anything they wanna ask me about. I am so open and honest with my kids. I think that's the only way to be," Kim told the life coach. "And it could be things that they might not understand, and I'll wait to find the appropriate time to talk about it."

"I think they grew up seeing the cameras and they grew up seeing that even as babies, you know, we'd walk out and there'd be paparazzi," the fashion mogul said of being a part of one of the most famous families in the world. "So it's not really something that they, you know, acknowledge a lot."