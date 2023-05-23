Kim Kardashian Admits Her 4 Kids 'Don't Acknowledge' Their Privileged Lifestyle
Kim Kardashian is getting real about parenting in the spotlight.
While making an appearance on the Monday, May 22, episode of Jay Shetty's "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast, The Kardashians star opened up about what it's like raising her kids North, 9 Saint,7, Chicago,4, Psalm, 3, — whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West — in the public eye with two extremely famous parents.
"I'll talk to my kids about anything they wanna ask me about. I am so open and honest with my kids. I think that's the only way to be," Kim told the life coach. "And it could be things that they might not understand, and I'll wait to find the appropriate time to talk about it."
"I think they grew up seeing the cameras and they grew up seeing that even as babies, you know, we'd walk out and there'd be paparazzi," the fashion mogul said of being a part of one of the most famous families in the world. "So it's not really something that they, you know, acknowledge a lot."
As her brood gets older, all four have begun to develop their own their own strong personalities. "But, you know, my daughter's really vocal," Kim said about North. "She'll tell them when she doesn't want them around and to leave her alone and to stop and, I love that they use their little voices ... but they also have such a normal life and such a different life away from all of that too."
"That's why I love that my sisters and I all had babies at the same time, so they can be with each other and have these experiences together," she noted.
- Shocking Photos Show Kanye West's Kim K. Look-a-like Wife Nude as Model for New Yeezy Fashion Line
- Kim Kardashian Slammed After Son Saint Says 'You're Nothing to Me' in Mother's Day Video: She 'Posted That Thinking It Was Cute?'
- Kim Kardashian Confused After Khloé Kardashian Posts Throwback Photo Featuring Her and Kylie Jenner
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Kardashian made it clear how lucky she felt for having siblings with so many children around the same age, who are living similar lifestyles so they can navigate the issues together.
"I think what I always saw as a super supportive family, we all had similar experiences to call each other and say, you know, Hey, this just happened today. Oh, the same thing happened to you. Like, we all experienced it at the same time," the SKIMS founder said. "So the fact that our kids can do the same thing and have that support system to talk to, I think is just so important."