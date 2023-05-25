OK Magazine
Kim Kardashian Drags Ex Kanye West Over 'Insane Narrative' Amid Sex Tape Scandal

kris kim kanye pp
Source: mega
By:

May 25 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian is showing another side of herself on the new season of The Kardashians.

During the Season 3 premiere on Thursday, May 25, an emotional SKIMS founder broke down in tears to her mom, Kris Jenner, over her ex-husband Kanye West's string of "lies" in the media.

kimk
Source: mega

“There’s been a lot going on with Kanye right now and things are going on in the media, radio shows and interviews,” the teary-eyed reality star told her momager, confessing that she spent the morning “having an anxiety attack.”

Kardashian sat on her bed with Jenner as she unloaded about how hard it's been for her to "stay silent" while the controversial rapper drags her and her family through the mud.

“Even through all of the craziness of everything Kanye says about us like I never comment,” Kardashian pointed out. “I never post, like he has made up the most insane narrative about you and the [sex] tape."

“We stay silent,” she declared. “We stay silent through all the lies, all the stuff.”

krisjenner
Source: mega
Though West's relentless slander was taking a toll on Kardashian — as the scene appears to have been filmed when he was posting the former flames' text message exchanges online — the mother-of-four candidly said she's more "heartbroken" for Jenner.

Kardashian, 42, explained that her mom, 67, has had to "deal with so much" since her former son-in-law spread a rumor that her daughter had an affair with Drake throughout their “whole marriage.”

“I am f**king exhausted,” Kardashian emotionally confessed. “I just want to lose it once. I want to have a bad day, and I can’t. I can’t even be overwhelmed and have a bad day because no one else has their s**t together."

“I don’t want to be part of this narrative,” Kardashian — who filed for divorce from West in 2021 — added. “I’m stuck with this for the rest of my life.”

Source: OK!
Kardashian also slammed the father of her kids: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, for the way in which he "looks down" on her infamous sex tape with Ray J, both in public and behind closed doors.

“All of his shenanigans, I don’t know what the f**k to call them, is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be,” Kardashian said through sobs, “and I have to sit here and not say anything ever because I know one day my kids will appreciate that.”

The Kardashians airs on Hulu every Thursday.

