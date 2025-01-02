Kanye West Shares More Sultry Photos of Scantily-Clad Wife Bianca Censori After Celebrating New Year's Eve Together
Kanye West started the new year by sharing a series of intimate images of himself alongside his wife, Bianca Censori, to his Instagram Stories.
The sultry photos revealed Censori wearing a near-see-through leotard and a short black dress showing off her backside.
In one photo, West, 47, wore a black T-shirt, sweatpants and sneakers, while Censori, 29, stunned in a sleek black bodysuit and glittery tights as she bent down away from the "Heartless" rapper.
The father-of-four shared a series of other photos on New Year's Day showing the architect posed in a beige fishnet spaghetti-strap bodysuit with high-cut stiletto boots, leaning forward and gazing at her reflection in the mirror.
Several critics took to social media to ridicule West for sharing the revealing images of his wife, with several people on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling him out for acting like he's 21 despite almost being 50.
One X user shared West's images and wrote: "Here we go again with Kanye and his latest muse. How long until this relationship becomes another one of his 'art projects'? Bianca's just the new face in his ever-changing gallery of partners."
A second user shared: "He wants her to be Kim so bad."
Another user asked: "What happened to the divorce?"
As OK! previously reported, after two years of marriage, the Chicago rapper and his Kim Kardashian lookalike wife's relationship is "on the rocks" as West reportedly "split" from her weeks ago.
Divorce rumors follow months of allegations against West, who was accused of "controlling" Censori, including dictating when she could speak and picking out her provocative clothing.
The couple married in December 2022, one month after his divorce from Kardashian, 42, was finalized.
West faced backlash after fans noticed he was partying in the Maldives during the holidays instead of spending time with his children — Chicago, North, Psalm and Saint.
"It's so sad for the kids. Like yeah, they have a lot of privilege and access to anything they need, but having a parent not make an effort to be around you cuts deep into the self-esteem no matter what," one Reddit user wrote.
Another replied, "I hate to be a pearl clutcher but this is truly shameful of him."
"He's always trying to shame Kim for her parenting and people eat it up every time. But no one holds him accountable for the bare minimum," a third user pointed out.