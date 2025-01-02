or
Kanye West Smiles Alongside Wife Bianca Censori as She Shows Off Her Backside in Rare Photos

kanye west wife bianca censori new year celebration
Source: MEGA

Kanye West was all smiles alongside wife Bianca Censori as she flaunted her back in intimate photos.

By:

Jan. 2 2025, Published 8:16 a.m. ET

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, appeared happier than ever as they rang in 2025 together.

The embattled rapper shared a glimpse of his New Year’s Eve celebration with fans on his Instagram Story, which featured sweet moments with the Australian model.

In one photo, West, 47, kept it casual in a white T-shirt, off-white sweatpants and black sneakers, smiling alongside Censori as she stunned in a sleek black bodysuit paired with glittery tights and low-cut black boots with her hair pulled back into a chic ponytail.

Another snap captured Censori from behind, showing off her bold look as she leaned against a wall wearing sunglasses.

kanye west wife bianca censori new year happy
Source: @ye/Instagram

Kanye West and Bianca Censori rang in 2025 together.

In a final shot taken by the father-of-four, the architect posed in a beige fishnet spaghetti-strap bodysuit with high-cut stiletto boots, leaning forward and gazing at her reflection in the mirror.

Naturally, fans quickly chimed in with their thoughts on social media.

“He looks thinner and healthier!! We love a good rebrand!” one fan wrote about West, who has seemingly disappeared from the spotlight. Another commented, “Looks like he dropped a few lbs.”

“Why is she always dressing like a toddler going to dance class with these d--- leotards? 🧐,” one user quipped of Censori’s outfit.

kanye west wife bianca censori new year sultry post
Source: @ye/Instagram

The model is known for wearing skimpy clothing.

Others were more supportive, with one gushing, “Absolute beautiful couple 😍.”

“Glad they’re still together! ❤️,” another added.

The festive photos surfaced in the middle of the "Mercy" rapper’s mounting legal troubles. In November, a former America’s Next Top Model contestant accused him of sexual assault during the 2010 filming of La Roux’s “In for the Kill” music video.

This lawsuit comes on the heels of other allegations, including claims that West used racist language toward employees and assaulted a fan seeking his autograph.

Amid the controversies, a source shared that Censori is "pushing for a more stable and settled life" and isn’t on board with their relocation to Tokyo, Japan, earlier in 2024.

Kanye West

kanye west wife bianca censori new year backside photo
Source: @ye/Instagram

Biance Censori showed off her rear in a black bodysuit.

"The moving around and the constant changing of plans is driving her up the wall," the insider dished. "[She] demanded they get a home base."

The source added, "L.A. is where she wants to be. She loves it there and has a huge network of friends there, being halfway around the world was very lonely for her."

On top of that, West faced backlash after fans noticed he was partying in the Maldives during the holidays instead of spending time with his children — Chicago, North, Psalm and Saint — whom he shares with Kim Kardashian.

"It’s so sad for the kids. Like yeah, they have a lot of privilege and access to anything they need, but having a parent not make an effort to be around you cuts deep into the self-esteem no matter what,” one Reddit user wrote.

kanye west wife bianca censori japan
Source: MEGA

The couple was recently spotted in Tokyo, Japan.

Another chimed in, "I hate to be a pearl clutcher but this is truly shameful of him.”

“He’s always trying to shame Kim for her parenting and people eat it up every time. But no one holds him accountable for the bare minimum,” a third user pointed out.

In Touch spoke with the source.

