Kanye West Is 'Convinced' His and Wife Bianca Censori's DNA Will 'Make the Most Genetically Blessed Offspring': Source

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's four children aren't enough for the rapper, as he wants a baby with his wife, Bianca Censori.

By:

Aug. 16 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Kanye West is determined to have a baby with his wife, Bianca Censori.

A new report claimed the disgraced rapper — who is already a dad to his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s four kids, North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5 — is eager to knock up his spouse because he believes their combined genetics would make his version of an ideal child.

"One of the main reasons he picked and groomed Bianca is because he’s convinced that her DNA will be a perfect blend with his to make the most genetically blessed offspring," a source recently spilled to a news publication of West, 47.

"He’s been trying to have it done the natural way, but the word is he’s been a little unsuccessful. So apparently now he’s planning the insemination or IVF route," the insider continued.

Kardashian similarly experienced trouble getting pregnant when it came time to try for their third child, which is why the reality star opted to have her and West’s two youngest kids via surrogacy.

His four offspring don’t seem to be meeting West’s expectations, as the confidante confessed: "He’s always been obsessed with achieving the perfect human specimen so he’s very excited to have Bianca consulting with doctors to figure out the best option."

While Censori, 29, isn’t pregnant just yet, the source said West is "already talking about how s--- she will be and what outfits he wants to dress her in."

The "Heartless" rapper’s wife frequently makes headlines for wearing extremely revealing, practically naked ensembles out in public ever since she tied the knot with West in December 2022.

"He’s bragging that she’ll outshine Rihanna and will for sure wear a lot less clothing," the insider added of West’s expectations when it comes to Censori potentially getting pregnant.

"He feels like he owes the world more of his genius and now that Bianca has proven herself as a viable baby mama, he’s ready to do whatever it takes to get her pregnant," the confidante concluded of the controversial rapper.

Censori appears on board with West's plans, according to the Yeezy founder's former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos, who recently took to X (formerly named Twitter) to shed light on the Australian native and the fashion designer's relationship dynamic.

"Bianca is a wonderful person, without whom Ye would not still be with us. She’s in an impossible situation as someone who loves her husband but is also a traditionally-minded wife (notwithstanding the outfits) who honors, obeys and defers to her man. Pray for them both," he wrote.

