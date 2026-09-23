Kara Swisher Says She Plans to Leave CNN Soon After Paramount-WBD Settlement

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Kara Swisher made her position clear after Paramount’s settlement with California Attorney General Rob Bonta cleared a major legal hurdle for its planned merger with Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN’s parent company. "F--- these guys!" Swisher said, per the New York Post, on Tuesday's episode of her "Pivot with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway" podcast. She added that she wants to end her work with CNN as soon as possible.

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Kara Swisher Wants Out Of CNN

Source: @PIVOT WITH KARA SWISHER AND SCOTT GALLOWAY/YOUTUBE Kara Swisher said she wanted to leave CNN as Paramount moved closer to taking control of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The podcaster and CNN contributor addressed her future with the network following the settlement. "It’s only a few months, right?" she said. "I’m just — I just can’t. I just, I thought like I was trying to figure out ways I could work with them in some like licensing way," she expressed. "But then I thought, f--- these guys! I don’t want to work for them. I just don’t," she added. Per The Wrap, Swisher’s contract reportedly runs through December 31. "I have other things that make more money, that matter more, that have a bigger audience," she said. "I just don’t want to work. They don’t want me. I don’t want them, and I have been very explicit. I think they are terrible media owners. I’d rather work for Rupert Murdoch," she continued.

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Source: @PIVOT WITH KARA SWISHER AND SCOTT GALLOWAY/YOUTUBE Kara Swisher's co-host Scott Galloway responded as Swisher discussed her plans for leaving CNN.

Swisher then turned to her podcast co-host, Scott Galloway, during the conversation. "I got too much to do with you, Scott Galloway," she said. Galloway responded with his take on how CNN could handle her request. "Kara, let me give you a little insight scoop here," he said. "I think there’s a decent likelihood that when you show up to whoever it is you show up to at CNN and say, I want out of my contract, they jump up and say, 'Congratulations, no problem,'" Galloway added.

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Kara Swisher Previously Addressed Her CNN Exit

Source: MEGA Kara Swisher said she continued to have regard for CNN’s current executives despite her plans to leave the network.

Swisher had already spoken about leaving CNN as the Paramount-WBD deal moved forward. In June, she said she hoped to leave the network rather than continue under Paramount CEO David Ellison's leadership. The New York Post reported that employees were concerned about possible layoffs following the merger. "Bloodbath coming, including at CNN," a TV executive said. "That’s the next big step — slashing and burning," they added. Swisher also addressed her relationship with CNN’s current executives, saying she had "a lot of regard for the executives there now."

Source: MEGA David Ellison was set to gain control of CNN and CBS News as questions surrounding editorial independence continued.