Inside The Kardashian-Jenner's Extravagant Christmas Bash — See Photos!

Every year, the famous family loves to show off their glamorous event, which Kris Jenner — who didn't pop up in any pictures this year — touched upon in a 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I want you guys to be able to do this until you’re my age and one of your kids takes over. That’s the joy,” the matriarch told Kim. “It’s just the thought of actually not doing at my house. … I’m getting emotional. It makes me sad. It does. It makes me so sad. It’s just that magic that you can make, and make everybody feel so amazing on one night a year. It’s that love.”

She continued, “It’s not just a party. It’s changing of the guards.”