Inside The Kardashian-Jenner's Extravagant Christmas Bash — See Photos!
Another year, another Kardashian-Jenner party that is unforgettable!
Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, North West, 9, sang with Sia at the annual Christmas Eve party, which was held at Kourtney Kardashian's home in Calabasas, Calif.
North sang alongside the musical artist in what looked like a box, and they performed Sia's hit songs, including "Snowman" and "Chandelier."
The decorations were over the top, as there were red Christmas trees, chocolate — and all-red ball pit for the kiddos.
Of course, the ladies went all out, as Kim, 42, wore a sparkly silver gown and sported her brunette tresses again.
Khloé Kardashian, 38, looked gorgeous in a red gown, which she adorned with a diamond necklace, while Kylie Jenner, 25, donned a black and gold dress and was twinning alongside daughter Stormi, 4.
The Good American co-founder's daughter, True, 4, was also seen dancing around with a cute red bow in her hair.
Meanwhile, Kourtney, 43, wore a white gown, which she showed off on TikTok.
Kendall Jenner, 27, also matched the decor, as she wore a red sequin gown while she was seen sipping on tequila.
Khloé gave a shout-out to event planner Mindy Weiss, calling her a "woman who does it all."
"You guys, I was like the first one here because I was so excited," she shared. "Merry Christmas everyone!"
Every year, the famous family loves to show off their glamorous event, which Kris Jenner — who didn't pop up in any pictures this year — touched upon in a 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
“I want you guys to be able to do this until you’re my age and one of your kids takes over. That’s the joy,” the matriarch told Kim. “It’s just the thought of actually not doing at my house. … I’m getting emotional. It makes me sad. It does. It makes me so sad. It’s just that magic that you can make, and make everybody feel so amazing on one night a year. It’s that love.”
She continued, “It’s not just a party. It’s changing of the guards.”