Kendall Jenner's Hottest Moments Of 2022: Photos
Kendall Jenner has lived her life in the spotlight, igniting careers as a reality star, an internationally-successful supermodel, as well as a brand ambassador.
"I went to every single casting and ran all over, not only New York City but all over Europe, trying to get a job and make my way," she told Andy Cohen of her busy life in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians finale reunion special.
Along with her bustling personal life, she has built up a following of more than 266 million Instagram followers. And when she isn't filming The Kardashians, repping 818 Tequila or posing for her latest magazine cover, the 27-year-old often takes to social media to give fans a glimpse into her glamorous life with sultry snapshots.
Scroll through the gallery below to see some of Kendall Jenner's sexiest snaps of 2022.
Sexy In The Snow
Jenner proved she wasn't afraid of the cold when she posed for the camera in a teeny, tiny bikini and a fluffy pair of boots in the middle of January.
Glamorous After The Oscars
The young model was dressed to impress at the Vanity Fair Oscar's party in a flowing black Balenciaga gown.
Topless For Tequila
Jenner posed in nothing but a blue pair of bikini bottoms while holding a bottle of 818 Tequila this past April.
Nearly Nude Tanning Sessions
Jenner shared of picture of herself trying to get an even tan while sporting only a forest green cap.
Fun In The Sun
Jenner spent some quality time with her Doberman Pinscher, Pyro, while advertising 818 Tequila this summer.
Launch Party Looks
In September, Jenner looked gorgeous in a strapless, floor length white dress as she celebrated the New York launch of Eight Reserve by 818.
Halloween Hoedown
The television star stunned in this sexy twist on Jessie — a classic, Disney cowgirl from the Toy Story franchise.
Brilliant In Black
On Saturday, November 5, Jenner turned heads in this sheer, mesh body suit at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.