Kim Kardashian's Lavish Las Vegas Birthday Bash Canceled After Dangerous Weather Conditions Cut Trip Short
Kim Kardashian's birthday weekend hit a snag! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum had to cancel her plans to celebrate her 42nd birthday in Las Vegas after dangerous weather conditions abruptly forced their plane to turn around and head back to California.
Kardashian — who turned 42-years-old on Friday, October 21 — jetted off with friends in her younger sister Kylie Jenner's $72 million private jet for a lavish night in Sin City on Saturday, October 22. The busy mom-of-four had planned to have dinner at an upscale Italian restaurant before heading out to a concert.
The reality star took to Instagram to share snippets of her exciting night partying it up with Krispy Kreme donuts and Jell-O shots. However, the night was suddenly cut short.
"well our sound won't turn on here BUT the plane couldn't land due to the wind so looks like our Carbone party and @usher concert isn't happening and we are heading back home," Kardashian captioned a selfie shared to her Instagram Story.
According to reports by The Weather Network, the winds in Las Vegas hit a staggering 30mph on Saturday night. The opening day of the highly anticipated When We Were Young music festival featuring My Chemical Romance and Paramore was also cancelled due to similar weather concerns.
Despite the hiccup, the fashion mogul seemed to make the best of her night. Once Kardashian and her entourage arrived back home, they traded their dinner plans at the Italian eatery for burgers and fries at In-N-Out Burger.
Along with her group of friends, Khloe Kardashian and a film crew were also present at the popular fast food joint, implying the night will likely still be featured on an upcoming episode of Hulu's The Kardashians.
This comes two days after OK! learned Kardashian was spotted paying a visit to ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson in New York, sparking rumors they could be rekindling their romance.
"Pete visited Kim at her room and the next day Kim was seen sneaking out a back entrance of the hotel in a disguise and hopped in a waiting Escalade to visit Pete on Staten Island," a source spilled at the time.