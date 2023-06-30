Kourtney Kardashian Is 'Focused on Her Pregnancy' as She Distances Herself From Family: 'She Doesn't Have Time for Drama Anymore'
Kourtney Kardashian is staying in her love bubble as she prepares to welcome a son with Travis Barker.
According to an insider, the expecting Poosh founder is protecting her energy from any chaos and drama that ensues with her famous family in order to ensure a smooth pregnancy.
"She’s tired of her family interfering in her life," dished a source close to Kourtney, whose feud with with sister Kim Kardashian is airing out during the current season of their Hulu series. "Her sisters always have to one-up each other, and Kourtney feels she’s outgrown that pettiness."
"Kourtney’s focused on her pregnancy," the insider close to the reality star explained. "She doesn’t have time for drama anymore. She’s telling people she’s starting a new life — and she doesn’t want to share these precious moments with her family, or their show."
In Season 3 of The Kardashians, Kourtney and the SKIMS founder face off about Kim using the 44-year-old's Italian wedding as a business opportunity with Dolce and Gabbana. When the mother-of-three approached her younger sibling to hash things out, Kim called her a "hater" and remarked she "had no friends."
Kourtney — who shares 13-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope and 8-year-old Reign with ex Scott Disick — made the big reveal that she and her husband, who has 19-year-old Landon and 17-year-old Alabama with ex Shanna Moakler, are expecting their first child together at one of Travis' concerts earlier this month.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
To add more turmoil to the mix, insiders say Kourtney's first baby daddy is struggling but "doing his best" to stay positive as his former partner — whom he split with in 2015 — starts her own family.
"He always knew Kourtney would get pregnant and move forward with her life with Travis, but he just didn’t know it would feel like this when it finally did," the source spilled. "His friends can tell he is hurt."
Star spoke to insiders close to Kourtney.