'Unimaginable!': Karen Gravano Says She Was 'Sad' Hours Before 'Mob Wives' Costar Natalie DiDonato Was Found in Nevada

Composite photo of Natalie DiDonato and Karen Gravano
Source: @nataliedidonato_/Instagram; @karengravano/Instagram

Karen Gravano said she was 'sad' about Natalie DiDonato missing before she was located.

By:

Jan. 22 2025, Published 4:14 p.m. ET

Hours before Mob Wives star Natalie DiDonato was found in Nevada, OG Mob Wife Karen Gravano spoke about the ongoing situation exclusively to OK!.

Photo of Karen Gravano
Source: @karengravano/Instagram

Karen Gravano begged anyone with information about Natalie DiDonato to come forward prior to her being found.

“It's really sad news to hear anyone's missing, and I always got along with Natalie,” Gravano shared at the time. “My heart goes out to her mother and family during this incredibly difficult time.” The New York Times best-selling author detailed not knowing where a loved one is seems “unimaginable.”

“I pray that she returns home safe and sound,” Gravano added, “and I encourage if anyone has any information, please come forward and assist with the investigation.”

Photo of Natalie DiDonato
Source: @nataliedidonato_/Instagram

Natalie DiDonato became the subject of a missing person's report on January 22.

DiDonato became the subject of a missing person’s report when she missed two separate flights home from Philadelphia, Pa., to Florida. Her family expressed their concerns at the time.

TMZ spoke to her mother, Denise Fuoco, who said she FacetTmed with DiDonato seven days ago. She described their talk as a quick one, explaining DiDonato got off the phone quickly. Fuoco noted her daughter would not clarify where she was, but was insistent she had to go. She described her daughter as looking “nervous” during the interaction, and noted she was uncertain as to whether she was with someone or not.

After their conversation, Fuoco claimed she tried to reach out to her daughter on both of the cell phones she has, but the VH1 alum did not answer. She kept trying to get in touch but got nowhere.

Photo of Big Ang and Natalie DiDonato
Source: @nataliedidonato_/Instagram

Natalie DiDonato knew Big Ant before she died.

Additionally, a friend of DiDonato’s named Ben claimed she was currently in Las Vegas and contacted him to help her get home four days ago. He said they spoke via WhatsApp — where he described her as sounding “distressed” — and he purchased her a ticket home, but she never showed up for the flight.

Another family member of DiDonato’s — who asked to remain anonymous — spoke out in an interview, claiming their relative became “distant” in recent years.

“She is very open with what happened in her childhood,” they told The Sun, referring to her being a victim of childhood sexual abuse. “I think she suffered from a lot of things. I think depression is one of them that she suffered with.”

Photo of Karen Gravano
Source: @karengravano/Instagram

Karen Gravano spoke to OK! about Natalie DiDonato missing before she was found safe.

Hours after their initial conversations with publications, Fuoco confirmed to TMZ that DiDonato was safe in Nevada — but her identity was stolen. Her mom confirmed she spoke to her on the phone, where she claimed someone took her purse which had all of her identification in it. While it’s not completely clear what happened, the family’s focus is on getting DiDonato home.

DiDonato was a part of Season 5 of Mob Wives. The show’s sixth and final season aired in 2016.

