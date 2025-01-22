'Unimaginable!': Karen Gravano Says She Was 'Sad' Hours Before 'Mob Wives' Costar Natalie DiDonato Was Found in Nevada

DiDonato became the subject of a missing person’s report when she missed two separate flights home from Philadelphia, Pa., to Florida. Her family expressed their concerns at the time.

TMZ spoke to her mother, Denise Fuoco, who said she FacetTmed with DiDonato seven days ago. She described their talk as a quick one, explaining DiDonato got off the phone quickly. Fuoco noted her daughter would not clarify where she was, but was insistent she had to go. She described her daughter as looking “nervous” during the interaction, and noted she was uncertain as to whether she was with someone or not.

After their conversation, Fuoco claimed she tried to reach out to her daughter on both of the cell phones she has, but the VH1 alum did not answer. She kept trying to get in touch but got nowhere.