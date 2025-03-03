Karen Huger Slammed for Her 'Rehearsed' and 'Inauthentic' Final 'RHOP' Appearance: She's 'a Known Liar' and 'Drunk'

Although the “Grande Dame” of Potomac did not officially appear on the reunion, as she claimed she’d entered a treatment facility, she did film a final scene with her husband, Raymond Huger, that was played out for the women to view and discuss.

In the clip, which was filmed the day before she left for rehab, Karen talked with Raymond about how she was on antidepressants after her parents died. She said she was self-medicating and admitted to drinking wine after taking her meds. Ray also discussed how they’d hired her a driver due to her having a past DUI.

After the women watched, they noted it felt like a cover-up for what really happened, adding that Karen still wasn’t taking responsibility for her actions.