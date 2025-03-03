Karen Huger Slammed for Her 'Rehearsed' and 'Inauthentic' Final 'RHOP' Appearance: She's 'a Known Liar' and 'Drunk'
Karen Huger made a final appearance on The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Season 9 reunion before going to jail — and a source close to production is not buying what she was selling.
Although the “Grande Dame” of Potomac did not officially appear on the reunion, as she claimed she’d entered a treatment facility, she did film a final scene with her husband, Raymond Huger, that was played out for the women to view and discuss.
In the clip, which was filmed the day before she left for rehab, Karen talked with Raymond about how she was on antidepressants after her parents died. She said she was self-medicating and admitted to drinking wine after taking her meds. Ray also discussed how they’d hired her a driver due to her having a past DUI.
After the women watched, they noted it felt like a cover-up for what really happened, adding that Karen still wasn’t taking responsibility for her actions.
A production source spoke more extensively to OK!, sharing, “The interview between her short stint to rehab, which, by the way, was reportedly only two days long — seemed very rehearsed and inauthentic. The whole thing was another fake attempt by Ray and her to cover the truth and blame it on her using pills.” They weren’t overly surprised by what went down, as they noted Karen is a “known liar and a known drunk.”
“This is nothing new to the cast; however, America is finally starting to have the curtain lifted on the truth behind the Grande Dame,” they continued. “Frankly, there’s no reason she couldn’t have shown up to the reunion if she was only going to go away for two days — other than not wanting to face an interrogation by Andy [Cohen] and the cast. She would have had to tell a lot of lies to cover her tracks, so she likely figured [it] best to skip it. Too bad she did, as it would’ve been one of her last times to get glam in front of the camera before being locked up for a year.”
The source shared people should “keep in mind” Karen “continues to use the death of her mom as a way to not take accountability.
“She has a disease that has been untreated well before the passing of her mom,” the insider concluded. “She received prior DUIs before her mom's death — and those would not have been while taking antidepressants.”
As OK! previously reported, Karen was sentenced to two years in prison with one year suspended, meaning she will serve a full 365 days behind bars, in late February.
The Bravo star was arrested on March 19, 2024, after crashing her car into a tree in Montgomery County, Md. After police suspected she had been drinking, the reality starlet was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence, negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, endangering property, life and person, and other counts.