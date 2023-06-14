Karine Jean-Pierre Laughs When Asked if President Joe Biden 'Would Consider Pardoning' Donald Trump

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had a hilarious reaction when CNN White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond asked if President Joe Biden “would consider pardoning” ex-President Donald Trump.

"OK And then, last question. I wonder, as it relates to the case that — that President — the former President Trump is facing: Is there any world in which President Biden would consider pardoning the former President?" he asked.

"I’m just not going to speak to that. No comment," she said before