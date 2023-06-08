This is hardly the first time Jean-Pierre has made headlines for not answering questions. As OK! previously reported, she was bombarded about President Joe Biden's recent fall in Colorado, where he tripped over a sandbag.

"You know, here's what I will say. This is a president, you know, that has had an incredibly impressive first two years. When you think about what he's been able to get done. When you think about the record historic pieces of legislation that are now into law, he just … went into it with the different pieces of legislation that's actually going to make a difference and change Americans' lives, Americans who truly need it, and that's, I think, is what the American people are looking for," she fumed. "They're looking for someone that can actually deliver … like the president has done."