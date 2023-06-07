White House Press Secretary Grilled on President Joe Biden's Public Falls: 'Things Happen'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre got visibly annoyed when she was asked about President Joe Biden repeatedly falling at various events.
In a press briefing on Tuesday, June 6, Jean-Pierre was questioned about the president's recent incident as he was handing out diplomas at the Air Force Academy's graduation ceremony in Colorado. In the video, the 80-year-old tripped over a sandbag, resulting in him tumbling over.
"It's absolutely true that any one of us could trip over an object, just happens to be in our path. Nonetheless, we've all observed the difficulty this president has in certain settings. Steps are one of them. And, of course, there was no sandbag in his path on the steps up Air Force One or not any of those occasions," the reporter said.
"I was struck particularly by the incident on May 19 in Hiroshima, where the president descended down a set of stone steps toward a shrine, at the bottom of which steps he was greeted by the Japanese prime minister," they continued, referring to when Biden stumbled while meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last month.
"And if you look at that footage, the president slipped and caught himself on those steps," the reporter continued. "And as he greeted the prime minister, you could even see on the president's face pursed lips as if to say this was a close one. And I know I watched that scene with my heart in my hands because this was a set of stone steps. And so, my question to you is whether this whole series of incidents has led the White House chief of staff to direct some kind of review of the advance procedures that are employed on behalf of this, the nation's oldest president?"
Clearly, Jean-Pierre didn't appreciate the inquiry and snapped back at the reporter.
"So, let me say, you've paid a lot of attention to that particular situation. I actually did not. ... So, I, this is something that I was not aware of. So, I can't speak to that particular, particular moment," she replied.
"You know, here's what I will say. This is a president, you know, that has had an incredibly impressive first two years. When you think about what he's been able to get done. When you think about the record historic pieces of legislation that are now into law, he just … went into it with the different pieces of legislation that's actually going to make a difference and change Americans' lives, Americans who truly need it, and that's, I think, is what the American people are looking for," she continued. "They're looking for someone that can actually deliver … like the president has done."
Jean-Pierre continued to touch on some of Biden's recent achievements, including the recent debt negotiations in Congress. The reporter was not pleased Jean-Pierre sidestepped the question.
"Isn't that what it's important? As a reporter, don't you think it's important what Americans care about?" Jean-Pierre shot back. "I'm just saying that is something that Americans want. Isn't that not true … that they have a leader that's going to deliver for them?"
The reporter then continued to push Jean Pierre's buttons.
"I think it's very true. No, I know what your question is," Jean-Pierre said. "You're asking me if we're going to change anything from here – the chief of staff has asked for it to change anything from here. And, and here's the thing. Here's the thing. We are not."
"Things happen. Other presidents have had similar situations, as you know. And I'm sure you reported on the last president who's had a similar situation. And so, look, things happen. This is a president that delivers and will continue to deliver for the American people. And that's what he cares about. I'll see you guys tomorrow," she concluded.