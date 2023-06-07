White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre got visibly annoyed when she was asked about President Joe Biden repeatedly falling at various events.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, June 6, Jean-Pierre was questioned about the president's recent incident as he was handing out diplomas at the Air Force Academy's graduation ceremony in Colorado. In the video, the 80-year-old tripped over a sandbag, resulting in him tumbling over.

"It's absolutely true that any one of us could trip over an object, just happens to be in our path. Nonetheless, we've all observed the difficulty this president has in certain settings. Steps are one of them. And, of course, there was no sandbag in his path on the steps up Air Force One or not any of those occasions," the reporter said.