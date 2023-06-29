OK Magazine
Karine Jean-Pierre Skips Appearance on 'The View' as White House Is Pressed About Hunter Biden's Latest Scandal

By:

Jun. 29 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre skipped her appearance on The View on Wednesday, June 28, but the timing is suspicious as President Joe Biden's son Hunter is engulfed in another scandal.

However, the White House insisted it had nothing to do with the recent headlines, and instead, it was about Jean-Pierre remaining in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which has been on strike since early May.

"Out of respect for striking writers, we pulled down our scheduled appearance on The View. President Biden and his entire administration sincerely hope that the writers’ strike gets resolved — and writers are given the fair deal they deserve — as soon as possible," a White House official told Fox News Digital.

That same day, President Biden, 80, snapped at a reporter when he was asked about Hunter's threatening WhatsApp text message to a Chinese businessman.

“How involved were you in your son’s Chinese shakedown text message?” The Post journalist asked Joe on the White House lawn before he left for Chicago.

The politician tried to avoid the question, but the reporter kept grilling him.

“Were you sitting there — were you involved?” they asked.

“No I wasn’t and I don’t ....” Joe responded.

“Were you?” the reporter asked again.

“No!” Joe shouted.

As OK! previously reported, Hunter allegedly threatened a man by the name of Henry Zhao.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!

"I am sitting here with my father, and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled," Hunter's message read. "Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight."

"And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge, that you will regret not following my direction," the text continued. "I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father."

