Megyn Kelly Bashes 'The View' Co-Host Ana Navarro for Defending Joe Biden's Support of Son Hunter
Megyn Kelly and her panel mocked The View co-host Ana Navarro for claiming that President Joe Biden allowed his son Hunter to attend a state dinner for India's prime minister on Thursday, June 22, amid his many legal woes, because he is a "father first."
"The Hunter Biden story, the scandal, the this and that — it's also the story of a father's love. And Joe Biden has never and will never give up on his son, Hunter, and will never treat him lesser than," Navarro said on the Friday, June 23, episode, getting emotional as she spoke. "Take it or leave it. That's who he is. That is part of his heart."
However, the conservative political commentator took issue with Navarro's heartfelt explanation on the Tuesday, June 27, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast.
"You can love your child and still recognize it would be inappropriate, given the circumstances to bring him to something that is not your private party," Kelly said after she was finished playing the clip. "It's not your private party, Joe Biden! It's our party. It’s the United States. It's America and Hunter Biden should not have been there."
"Serving on Ukrainian natural gas boards, smoking crack with prostitutes, and throwing guns into schools zones… Are you kidding?" podcaster Michael Duncan chimed in to the conversation.
"This isn't about hypocrisy…it's hierarchy... They're laughing in our faces," Josh Holmes replied. "This is a guy who's being accused of influence peddling in foreign countries and taking money from China, taking money from this corrupt Ukrainian gas company, and all this sort of stuff. And he's showing up at official events with foreign dignitaries in front of us — they're laughing at us."
As OK! previously reported, Hunter appeared alongside his father for a number of high profile political events this past year while the First Son was actively being investigated for tax and gun-related crimes.
In a May interview, the 80-year-old proclaimed his belief that his son had done "nothing wrong" when he was asked about how the investigation was affecting his presidency. "I trust him, I have faith in him. And it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him."