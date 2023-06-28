Megyn Kelly Bashes 'The View' Co-Host Ana Navarro for Defending Joe Biden's Support of Son Hunter

Megyn Kelly and her panel mocked The View co-host Ana Navarro for claiming that President Joe Biden allowed his son Hunter to attend a state dinner for India's prime minister on Thursday, June 22, amid his many legal woes, because he is a "father first."

"The Hunter Biden story, the scandal, the this and that — it's also the story of a father's love. And Joe Biden has never and will never give up on his son, Hunter, and will never treat him lesser than," Navarro said on the Friday, June 23, episode, getting emotional as she spoke. "Take it or leave it. That's who he is. That is part of his heart."