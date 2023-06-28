President Joe Biden Addresses If He Was Involved With Hunter Biden's 'Chinese Shakedown' Text Messages With One-Word Answer

"I am sitting here with my father, and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled," Hunter's message read. "Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight."

"And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge, that you will regret not following my direction," the text continued. "I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father."