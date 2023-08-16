Karine Jean-Pierre Slips Up, Tweets Message Meant to Come From President Joe Biden's Account
Oops! On the night of Tuesday, August 15, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre posted a tweet on her own account that appeared to be meant for President Joe Biden's.
"Investing in America means investing in ALL of America. When I ran for President, I made a promise that I would leave no part of the country behind," the message read before quickly being deleted.
Despite noticing her flub and removing it, thousands of social media users still caught the mistake, even sharing screenshots of the tweet.
"Would love to see Joe Biden write one post for himself," one person said on Twitter, while another told the platform's new owner, "@elonmusk these accounts should be tagged as 'Not run by Joe Biden himself.'"
"The whole administration is a sham!" declared a third.
Others didn't see what the big deal was, as they expected that the POTUS didn't always write his social media posts himself. As of the morning of Wednesday, August 16, the message Jean-Pierre shared has yet to appear on any of Biden's accounts.
The White House official has been under fire constantly over the past several months, as she's been accused of trying to skirt around issues such as the drugs found on the property, Biden's dog biting staffers and Hunter Biden's love child.
However, she insisted in April that herself nor her colleagues are trying to avoid the press.
"Is the administration trying to protect the president from our questions? Please answer that question," one reporter stated at a daily briefing.
"Absolutely not. Absolutely not," Jean-Pierre replied, noting at the time that Biden's trip to Ireland was not his way of evading the spotlight.
"I understand. It is the job of you all to ask this question to me. I totally get that. And that's not a problem at all. But certainly the president, many times, has stood in front of all of you, has taken questions on his own because he wanted to see what was on your minds," she explained. "He wanted to see what the questions you all were going to ask him, and he wanted to answer them directly. That has happened multiple times, many times, during this administration. And that will certainly continue to be."