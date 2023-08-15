White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Mocked for Mispronouncing and Misgendering 2 Hawaii Democratic Senators During Press Conference: 'Wow'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre didn't seem to know what she was talking about during a press conference on Monday, August 14.
Jean-Pierre not only mispronounced two of Hawaii's Democratic senators, but she also misgendered one of them after the island was damaged due to the U.S. wildfires.
“Senator Harino [sic], who I said the president spoke to just last night, he [sic] thanked the president for the immediate support of federal agencies have delivered for residents of Hawaii, and so does, has, so has Senator Shorts, Sharts — Schatz," she said, referring to Senators Maizie Hirono and Brian Schatz while misgendering Hirono.
Of course, people immediately called her out for not doing her research beforehand.
"There are 51 Democrat Senators, and in one sound bite KJP butchers the names of 2 of them. Not knowing Senator Hirono is a woman is bad, but calling Senator Schatz ‘Senator Sharts' is probably worse," one person wrote on social media, while another said, "On the one hand, she's terrible at her job. On the other hand, this is about as much respect as Hirono deserves."
A third person added, "Wow. She has no idea who the Hawaiian Senator of her own party is or how to even say her name," while a fourth person joked, "Cancel SNL, reality is hilarious enough."
"Not only is she chronically wrong, she’s condescending about it. Worst press secretary in history," a fifth user fumed.
This is hardly the first time Jean-Pierre has been made headlines for her comments.
Recently, Jean-Pierre was asked all about Hunter Biden's stalled plea deal in late July, but she refused to give in and answer the question.
"From a presidential perspective, is there any possibility that the president would end up pardoning his son?" one person asked, to which the White House Press Secretary replied, "No."
The reporter was going to ask something else, but Jean-Pierre cut in and declared, "I just said no! I just answered!"
"What I will say at the top before I turn it over to my colleague, the admiral. Hunter Biden is a private citizen and this was a personal matter for him," she explained during the briefing. "As we have said, the President, the First Lady, they love their son and they support him as he continues to rebuild his life."