President Joe Biden Promises to Visit Hawaii After Facing Backlash for Failing to Comment on Tragic Wildfires
President Joe Biden is planning to visit Hawaii after facing backlash for allegedly telling a reporter he had "no comment" on the devastating disaster.
During a Tuesday, August 15, speaking engagement, the POTUS confirmed he and wife Jill Biden would be traveling to the Aloha State as soon as they were able to do so without interrupting ongoing rescue efforts.
"That’s what I’ve been talking to governor about," Biden claimed. "I don’t want to get in the way – I’ve been to too many disaster areas, but I want to go and make sure we got everything they need. I want to be sure we don’t disrupt the ongoing recovery efforts."
"You always hear this phrase, and I’ve been to so many disasters in my career, it’s almost hollow, but our prayers, our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Hawaii," he continued. "Not just our prayers, every asset, every asset they need will be there for them. And we’ll be there in Maui as long as it takes, as long as it takes, and I mean that sincerely."
This comes after former Hawaii representative Mark Kaniela Ing called out the 80-year-old for seemingly refusing to provide any words of comfort or lay out a plan of action for the people of Maui.
"I campaigned for you," he wrote in a since-deleted post. "Now, when I lose dozens of my friends, family, and neighbors. This?"
"I think everyone deserves some time to take care of themselves, wind down, but, as someone in leadership role, you need to be ready any moment to offer some empathy and solace and comfort to people that are facing a lot of trauma right now," he told Fox News Digital in a follow-up interview.
"He should be talking about what he’s done and what he will do," he noted. "The talking and offering words of solace and comfort, great. I'm not too hung up on that, to be honest. What I'm looking for is action."
"Hawaii came out for Biden in a big way, and I think President Biden and anyone running for president right now needs to address this head on," he said. "Not just in terms of immediate relief, but in longer term recovery and accountability."
