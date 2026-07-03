Karoline Leavitt, 28, Fumes Over Gen Z's Work Ethic: 'Laziness' 

Article continues below advertisement

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that her own generation and younger Americans suffer from "laziness" and "liberal indoctrination.” Leavitt, who is 28, made the remarks during an interview on Fox News, where she stated that Gen Z has "been raised with just silver spoons in their mouths.” The new mother-of-two appeared on Jesse Watters Primetime to discuss younger Democratic voters and their complaints about the high cost of living. When Watters suggested that younger people in their twenties complaining about expenses don't have "real jobs," Leavitt agreed, saying Gen Z was raised "getting everything handed to them" and that this behavior is "not the values this country was built on.”

Article continues below advertisement

"We want kids to be taught to love our country. They should — it is the greatest country in the history of the world."



White House Press Secretary @karolineleavitt said more parents are turning to homeschooling, private schools and Christian schools because they don't want their… pic.twitter.com/LGFef8jIkI — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 3, 2026 Source: @FoxNews/X Karoline Leavitt is Gen Z.

“Some of these kids, and I call them kids because they’re in their 20s and they’ve never had real jobs and they’re complaining things are expensive in the U.S.,” Watters said. “Yes, things are expensive when you don’t have a real job. Do you think that’s getting traction? Complaining?” “Unfortunately, I do because this generation, my generation, I hate to say it, Gen Z and those younger than me have been raised with just silver spoons in their mouths, just getting everything handed to them,” Leavitt replied. “That’s not the values this country was built on. It was built on meritocracy and hard work, pulling up your sleeves, pulling yourself up from your bootstraps, and achieving the American dream, and we need to protect it with all we’ve got.” When the Fox News host directly asked her if the problem is laziness, Leavitt responded "a little bit," adding that it is driven by both "laziness" and "liberal indoctrination" in the public education system.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt spoke about Gen Z's work ethic.

"It’s laziness, and it’s liberal indoctrination. You bring up a great point about our education system. However, I will say, silver lining, so many parents I talked to across the country are homeschooling, are turning to private education, are turning towards Christian schools across the country because they don’t want their children being taught these communist and liberal ideas slammed down their throat," Leavitt said even though her party has been tilting at endless culture war windmills, banning books, words and ideals. "It’s why President Trump and the White House have advocated so strongly for school choice across the country. We want kids to be taught to love our country. They should. It is the greatest country in the history of the world,” Leavitt said, adding that more parents are turning to homeschooling, private schools and Christian schools because they don't want their children to be indoctrinated.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt recently returned to work.

While Leavitt’s statement reflects the motivation for many families, it does not represent the only reason for this educational shift. The decision to leave public schools is complex, encompassing ideological, academic and practical concerns. A significant portion of parents seek homeschooling or private schools for greater academic flexibility, individualized attention and a desire to avoid school environments they feel have declining academic standards or safety issues.

Source: MEGA Social media commenters had a field day with her comments.