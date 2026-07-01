Politics Karoline Leavitt, 28, Praises Husband Nicholas Riccio, 61, for Caring for Their Baby as She Returns to Work Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt quietly returned to her official duties as White House press secretary in June. Lesley Abravanel July 1 2026, Published 3:33 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt praised her husband, Nicholas Riccio, for taking overnight baby shifts so she could return to her high-stress job. During a Monday, June 29 appearance on Fox & Friends, Leavitt shared insight into how she balances her demanding White House role with her life as a mom of "two under 2.” Leavitt gave birth to her second child, daughter Viviana "Vivi" Riccio, on May 1. She quietly returned to her official duties in late June, approximately eight weeks after the baby's arrival.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt said her husband watches their newborn overnight so she can feel well-rested for work.

The 28-year-old credited Riccio, 61, with watching the baby overnight so she could get enough sleep to stay sharp for morning media briefings. When asked how she manages the intense workload, Leavitt stated, "You just do it. You just wake up, and you do your best every day.” She noted that she makes it a strict priority to head home to Northern Virginia at a reasonable hour to cook dinner and complete the bedtime routine with her almost-two-year-old son, Niko, and daughter, Vivi.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, have a 32-year age gap.

Leavitt is the youngest person to serve as White House Press Secretary. She previously expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for fostering a supportive "pro-family environment" in the administration as she prepared to become the first pregnant press secretary to serve in the role. Leavitt’s excessive praise of her husband taking care of their children ignited a familiar internet debate regarding parental roles and gender expectations. While many supporters praised her family dynamics, critical commenters specifically targeted the idea of "gushing" over a father doing basic childcare.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt is both the youngest and first pregnant person to serve as press secretary.

Many critics argued that when a mother watches her own children, it is called "parenting," but when a father does it, he is frequently praised for "stepping up" or "helping out.” Commenters noted that caring for a newborn overnight is a shared, foundational duty of any parent, not an optional favor that warrants special public accolades. Some critics pointed to the couple's 32-year age gap, calling Riccio "grandpa" and noting that, as a retired or highly flexible, wealthy businessman, managing the household should be a given, while she operates in a demanding 24/7 White House role.

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt frequently faces criticism on social media.