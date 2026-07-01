or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Karoline Leavitt Latest News, Updates & Gossip
OK LogoPolitics

Karoline Leavitt, 28, Praises Husband Nicholas Riccio, 61, for Caring for Their Baby as She Returns to Work 

Karoline Leavitt,Nicholas Riccio
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt quietly returned to her official duties as White House press secretary in June.

July 1 2026, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt praised her husband, Nicholas Riccio, for taking overnight baby shifts so she could return to her high-stress job.

During a Monday, June 29 appearance on Fox & Friends, Leavitt shared insight into how she balances her demanding White House role with her life as a mom of "two under 2.”

Leavitt gave birth to her second child, daughter Viviana "Vivi" Riccio, on May 1. She quietly returned to her official duties in late June, approximately eight weeks after the baby's arrival.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Karoline Leavitt,Nicholas Riccio
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt said her husband watches their newborn overnight so she can feel well-rested for work.

The 28-year-old credited Riccio, 61, with watching the baby overnight so she could get enough sleep to stay sharp for morning media briefings.

When asked how she manages the intense workload, Leavitt stated, "You just do it. You just wake up, and you do your best every day.”

She noted that she makes it a strict priority to head home to Northern Virginia at a reasonable hour to cook dinner and complete the bedtime routine with her almost-two-year-old son, Niko, and daughter, Vivi.

Article continues below advertisement

Karoline Leavitt,Nicholas Riccio
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, have a 32-year age gap.

Leavitt is the youngest person to serve as White House Press Secretary. She previously expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for fostering a supportive "pro-family environment" in the administration as she prepared to become the first pregnant press secretary to serve in the role.

Leavitt’s excessive praise of her husband taking care of their children ignited a familiar internet debate regarding parental roles and gender expectations.

While many supporters praised her family dynamics, critical commenters specifically targeted the idea of "gushing" over a father doing basic childcare.

MORE ON:
Karoline Leavitt Latest News, Updates & Gossip

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt is both the youngest and first pregnant person to serve as press secretary.

Many critics argued that when a mother watches her own children, it is called "parenting," but when a father does it, he is frequently praised for "stepping up" or "helping out.”

Commenters noted that caring for a newborn overnight is a shared, foundational duty of any parent, not an optional favor that warrants special public accolades.

Some critics pointed to the couple's 32-year age gap, calling Riccio "grandpa" and noting that, as a retired or highly flexible, wealthy businessman, managing the household should be a given, while she operates in a demanding 24/7 White House role.

Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt frequently faces criticism on social media.

Skeptics on Facebook and Instagram pointed out that the couple likely utilizes a team of nannies or overnight nurses, making the "you can do it all" narrative unrealistic for average working moms who don't have extensive resources.

Leavitt’s few social media defenders highlighted that the White House Press Secretary job is uniquely brutal, arguing that any husband ensuring his wife gets enough sleep to brief the nation is genuinely worth appreciating.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.