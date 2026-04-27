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'President Donald Trump Was Truly Fearless': Karoline Leavitt Breaks Silence on Chaotic WHCD Shooting

karoline leavitt praises trump fearless whcd shooting
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt addressed the recent White House shooting, calling Donald Trump 'fearless.'

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April 27 2026, Published 8:07 a.m. ET

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Karoline Leavitt is finally speaking out after the chaos that unfolded at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

On Sunday, April 26, just one day after the terrifying incident, the 28-year-old White House press secretary took to Instagram to reflect on the night that quickly turned from celebration to crisis. Leavitt, along with Donald Trump, Melania Trump and several administration officials, was evacuated from the Washington Hilton ballroom after gunshots rang out during the high-profile event.

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image of Karoline Leavitt praised Donald Trump’s composure during the incident, calling him 'truly fearless.'
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt praised Donald Trump’s composure during the incident, calling him 'truly fearless.'

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“What was supposed to be a fun night with President Trump delivering jokes and celebrating free speech was hijacked by a depraved anti-Trump lunatic who sought to assassinate the President and kill as many top Trump administration officials as possible,” Karoline’s Instagram post read.

“I was with President Trump and the First Lady back stage after we were quickly ushered to safety by Secret Service. President Trump was truly fearless, but as he said last night, this political violence needs to end,” she continued.

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Source: @karolineleavitt/Instagram
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Karoline’s post included a carousel of photos taken before, during and after the dinner, offering a glimpse into the dramatic sequence of events.

“Thank you to law enforcement for keeping all of us safe, including the brave agent who took a bullet to the chest and immediately moved to neutralize the shooter. Pray for our country,” she concluded.

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Her emotional statement comes after a chilling moment earlier that same night, when the White House staffer made what many are now calling an eerie prediction on the red carpet.

As OK! previously reported, she told Fox News: "He is ready to rumble. His speech tonight will be classic Donald J. Trump. It’ll be funny, it’ll be entertaining. There will be some shots fired tonight in the room. So everyone should tune in. It’s gonna be really great."

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image of The press secretary’s 'shots fired' comment has since drawn attention for its eerie timing.
Source: MEGA

The press secretary’s 'shots fired' comment has since drawn attention for its eerie timing.

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Not long after, a gunman reportedly opened fire inside the venue, sending guests into a panic. Karoline, who is heavily pregnant and due to give birth to her second child next week, was among those quickly escorted out by security.

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Authorities later identified the suspect as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old teacher, who allegedly authored a disturbing anti-Trump manifesto outlining his plans ahead of the attack.

According to reports, Cole sent the document to his family before the event and referred to himself as the “Friendly Federal Assassin.”

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image of Authorities identified the suspect as Cole Tomas Allen, who allegedly planned the attack.
Source: MEGA

Authorities identified the suspect as Cole Tomas Allen, who allegedly planned the attack.

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He allegedly wrote that he intended to target “administration officials (not including [FBI Director Kash] Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest."

“I am no longer willing to permit a p--------, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” Cole wrote, referring to the president.

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image of The incident has reignited urgent conversations around political violence and security.
Source: MEGA

The incident has reignited urgent conversations around political violence and security.

“In order to minimize casualties, I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs (less penetration through walls),” he added.

Donald later addressed the suspect’s manifesto in a Fox News interview on April 26, calling him someone who “hates Christians” and a “sick, troubled guy.”

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, the politician held a press conference in the White House Briefing Room, where he labeled the suspect a “thug” and a “lone wolf,” while emphasizing the need to put an end to political violence.

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