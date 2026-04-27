'President Donald Trump Was Truly Fearless': Karoline Leavitt Breaks Silence on Chaotic WHCD Shooting

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt praised Donald Trump’s composure during the incident, calling him 'truly fearless.'

Article continues below advertisement

“What was supposed to be a fun night with President Trump delivering jokes and celebrating free speech was hijacked by a depraved anti-Trump lunatic who sought to assassinate the President and kill as many top Trump administration officials as possible,” Karoline’s Instagram post read. “I was with President Trump and the First Lady back stage after we were quickly ushered to safety by Secret Service. President Trump was truly fearless, but as he said last night, this political violence needs to end,” she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Karoline’s post included a carousel of photos taken before, during and after the dinner, offering a glimpse into the dramatic sequence of events. “Thank you to law enforcement for keeping all of us safe, including the brave agent who took a bullet to the chest and immediately moved to neutralize the shooter. Pray for our country,” she concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Her emotional statement comes after a chilling moment earlier that same night, when the White House staffer made what many are now calling an eerie prediction on the red carpet. As OK! previously reported, she told Fox News: "He is ready to rumble. His speech tonight will be classic Donald J. Trump. It’ll be funny, it’ll be entertaining. There will be some shots fired tonight in the room. So everyone should tune in. It’s gonna be really great."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The press secretary’s 'shots fired' comment has since drawn attention for its eerie timing.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Not long after, a gunman reportedly opened fire inside the venue, sending guests into a panic. Karoline, who is heavily pregnant and due to give birth to her second child next week, was among those quickly escorted out by security.

Article continues below advertisement

Authorities later identified the suspect as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old teacher, who allegedly authored a disturbing anti-Trump manifesto outlining his plans ahead of the attack. According to reports, Cole sent the document to his family before the event and referred to himself as the “Friendly Federal Assassin.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Authorities identified the suspect as Cole Tomas Allen, who allegedly planned the attack.

Article continues below advertisement

He allegedly wrote that he intended to target “administration officials (not including [FBI Director Kash] Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest." “I am no longer willing to permit a p--------, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” Cole wrote, referring to the president.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The incident has reignited urgent conversations around political violence and security.