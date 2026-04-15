Politics Karoline Leavitt Slams Reporter for Asking About Donald Trump's Belief That Diet Soda Kills Cancer Cells: 'Get a Better Sense of Humor' Source: mega The press secretary shut down a journalist again on Wednesday, April 15. Allie Fasanella April 15 2026, Published 6:01 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Karoline Leavitt suggested a reporter get a "better sense of humor" during a press briefing on Wednesday, April 15. The White House press secretary made the comment in response to The Wall Street Journal's Annie Linskey after she asked about Dr. Mehmet Oz’s claim that Donald Trump thinks diet soda kills cancer cells. In an appearance on Donald Trump Jr.'s "Triggered" podcast on Tuesday, April 14, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) administrator recalled how the president has said that "diet soda is good for him because it kills grass if poured on grass, so therefore it must kill cancer cells in the body."

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LMAO! Karoline Leavitt just EMBARRASSED a reporter on live TV



WSJ: "Trump argued that diet soda is good for him because it kills grass. 'You pour it on to the grass and it kills grass and therefore must kill cancer cells!'"



LEAVITT: "I've heard him tell this joke before. I… pic.twitter.com/q5RgdQlGnb — Rohitash Mahur ( Lodhi ) (@MahurRohitash) April 15, 2026 Source: @MahurRohitash/X

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'The President Has a Very Good Sense of Humor'

Source: mega; @alinskey/instagram Karoline Leavitt suggested reporter Annie Linskey 'get a better sense of humor.'

"I’m wondering was this an accurate description of how the president sees [this]?" Annie probed on Wednesday, to which Karoline replied that it was a "joke" Donald, 79, is known to tell. "Look, as we all know in this room, I think you know the president has a very good sense of humor," she began. "It’s one of his most under-reported characteristics, I would say." The Republican leader's mouthpiece explained, "I have heard him tell this joke before," before adding, "I think The Wall Street Journal should get a better sense of humor."

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'He Eats Like a Blue-Collar American'

Source: Read Online/youtube Donald Trump allegedly told Dr. Oz that soda is 'good' for you because it 'kills cancer cells.'

The former TV doctor's mention of Donald's diet soda-cancer theory came up after Don Jr. mentioned his father's eating habits. "You’ve eaten with my father," the host said. "He eats like a blue-collar American. It’s not a show. This is what he does. And he’s got his two Big Macs and multiple fries." Mehmet then remarked that Donald enjoys candy bars and even has a "little candy jar."

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'This Stuff Is Good for Me'

Source: mega The president also has a candy jar, according to the former TV doctor.

The CMS administrator proceeded to recount how the president recently tried to argue that an orange Fanta is healthy. "He goes, 'You know, this stuff is good for me. It kills cancer cells.' And then he tells me, 'It’s fresh-squeezed. So how bad could it be for you?'" Don Jr. came to his dad's defense, suggesting that "maybe he is on to something," while noting Donald's "level of energy, recall and stamina."

Source: mega Donald Trump had McDonald's delivered to the White House on Monday, April 13.