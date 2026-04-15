Karoline Leavitt Slams Reporter for Asking About Donald Trump's Belief That Diet Soda Kills Cancer Cells: 'Get a Better Sense of Humor'
April 15 2026, Published 6:01 p.m. ET
Karoline Leavitt suggested a reporter get a "better sense of humor" during a press briefing on Wednesday, April 15.
The White House press secretary made the comment in response to The Wall Street Journal's Annie Linskey after she asked about Dr. Mehmet Oz’s claim that Donald Trump thinks diet soda kills cancer cells.
In an appearance on Donald Trump Jr.'s "Triggered" podcast on Tuesday, April 14, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) administrator recalled how the president has said that "diet soda is good for him because it kills grass if poured on grass, so therefore it must kill cancer cells in the body."
'The President Has a Very Good Sense of Humor'
"I’m wondering was this an accurate description of how the president sees [this]?" Annie probed on Wednesday, to which Karoline replied that it was a "joke" Donald, 79, is known to tell.
"Look, as we all know in this room, I think you know the president has a very good sense of humor," she began. "It’s one of his most under-reported characteristics, I would say."
The Republican leader's mouthpiece explained, "I have heard him tell this joke before," before adding, "I think The Wall Street Journal should get a better sense of humor."
'He Eats Like a Blue-Collar American'
The former TV doctor's mention of Donald's diet soda-cancer theory came up after Don Jr. mentioned his father's eating habits.
"You’ve eaten with my father," the host said. "He eats like a blue-collar American. It’s not a show. This is what he does. And he’s got his two Big Macs and multiple fries."
Mehmet then remarked that Donald enjoys candy bars and even has a "little candy jar."
- Donald Trump Defended His Soda Intake to Dr. Oz by Telling Him, 'This Stuff Is Good for Me — It Kills Cancer Cells'
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Questions Donald Trump’s Insane Diet: 'I Don’t Know How He Is Alive'
- Jimmy Kimmel Doesn't Believe Donald Trump Stopped Eating After Losing 2020 Election: 'January 6 Is Also the Day Eric Was Born'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'This Stuff Is Good for Me'
The CMS administrator proceeded to recount how the president recently tried to argue that an orange Fanta is healthy.
"He goes, 'You know, this stuff is good for me. It kills cancer cells.' And then he tells me, 'It’s fresh-squeezed. So how bad could it be for you?'"
Don Jr. came to his dad's defense, suggesting that "maybe he is on to something," while noting Donald's "level of energy, recall and stamina."
The POTUS, who turns 80 in June, has become known for his love of junk food, and in particular, McDonald's.
Just earlier this week, a DoorDasher was seen delivering an order that included two bags to the Oval Office.