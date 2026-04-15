or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Karoline Leavitt Latest News, Updates & Gossip
OK LogoPolitics

Karoline Leavitt Slams Reporter for Asking About Donald Trump's Belief That Diet Soda Kills Cancer Cells: 'Get a Better Sense of Humor'

photo of karoline leavitt
Source: mega

The press secretary shut down a journalist again on Wednesday, April 15.

April 15 2026, Published 6:01 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Karoline Leavitt suggested a reporter get a "better sense of humor" during a press briefing on Wednesday, April 15.

The White House press secretary made the comment in response to The Wall Street Journal's Annie Linskey after she asked about Dr. Mehmet Oz’s claim that Donald Trump thinks diet soda kills cancer cells.

In an appearance on Donald Trump Jr.'s "Triggered" podcast on Tuesday, April 14, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) administrator recalled how the president has said that "diet soda is good for him because it kills grass if poured on grass, so therefore it must kill cancer cells in the body."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @MahurRohitash/X
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

'The President Has a Very Good Sense of Humor'

image of Karoline Leavitt suggested reporter Annie Linskey 'get a better sense of humor.'
Source: mega; @alinskey/instagram

Karoline Leavitt suggested reporter Annie Linskey 'get a better sense of humor.'

"I’m wondering was this an accurate description of how the president sees [this]?" Annie probed on Wednesday, to which Karoline replied that it was a "joke" Donald, 79, is known to tell.

"Look, as we all know in this room, I think you know the president has a very good sense of humor," she began. "It’s one of his most under-reported characteristics, I would say."

The Republican leader's mouthpiece explained, "I have heard him tell this joke before," before adding, "I think The Wall Street Journal should get a better sense of humor."

Article continues below advertisement

'He Eats Like a Blue-Collar American'

image of Donald Trump allegedly told Dr. Oz that soda is 'good' for you because it 'kills cancer cells.'
Source: Read Online/youtube

Donald Trump allegedly told Dr. Oz that soda is 'good' for you because it 'kills cancer cells.'

The former TV doctor's mention of Donald's diet soda-cancer theory came up after Don Jr. mentioned his father's eating habits.

"You’ve eaten with my father," the host said. "He eats like a blue-collar American. It’s not a show. This is what he does. And he’s got his two Big Macs and multiple fries."

Mehmet then remarked that Donald enjoys candy bars and even has a "little candy jar."

MORE ON:
Karoline Leavitt Latest News, Updates & Gossip

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'This Stuff Is Good for Me'

image of The president also has a candy jar, according to the former TV doctor.
Source: mega

The president also has a candy jar, according to the former TV doctor.

The CMS administrator proceeded to recount how the president recently tried to argue that an orange Fanta is healthy.

"He goes, 'You know, this stuff is good for me. It kills cancer cells.' And then he tells me, 'It’s fresh-squeezed. So how bad could it be for you?'"

Don Jr. came to his dad's defense, suggesting that "maybe he is on to something," while noting Donald's "level of energy, recall and stamina."

image of Donald Trump had McDonald's delivered to the White House on Monday, April 13.
Source: mega

Donald Trump had McDonald's delivered to the White House on Monday, April 13.

The POTUS, who turns 80 in June, has become known for his love of junk food, and in particular, McDonald's.

Just earlier this week, a DoorDasher was seen delivering an order that included two bags to the Oval Office.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.