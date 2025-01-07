Kate Beckinsale Didn't Kiss Matt Rife at Golden Globes Party: 'They're Friendly Exes'
Kate Beckinsale and Matt Rife are keeping things strictly platonic.
The former couple was spotted chatting at a Golden Globes after-party, but rumors of them getting cozy were quickly shut down.
“It is incorrect that they were kissing,” a rep for the Van Helsing actress clarified. “They are friendly exes who were having a fun time speaking.”
The denial comes after another outlet claimed the pair were seen locking lips at Netflix’s bash at Spago on Sunday, January 5.
“They were kissing and being affectionate with one another,” a separate insider told Page Six. “Her arms were around his neck, and his hands were around her waist… They were very close, and I saw them kiss a couple of times.”
The supposed moment reportedly happened “near the end of the night” when the crowd had thinned out.
“They were in front of everyone in the corner of the main dining room. By this time, it wasn’t packed, and people were filtering out,” the source added.
This isn’t the first time Beckinsale and Rife have been at the center of romance rumors. Back in 2017, the pair was seen sharing a kiss outside Villa Lounge in West Hollywood.
At the time, a source told People, “Kate is enjoying her life. She is dating and having fun... She has been seeing Matt for the past few weeks. She really seems to like him. She refers to him as an old soul.”
Rife, a comedian best known for his appearances on Nick Cannon’s Wild 'N Out, dated Beckinsale for a year before their split in 2018.
Not long after their breakup, Beckinsale moved on with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson. The two were spotted getting cozy at a New York Rangers game in March 2019 before calling it quits a couple of months later.
When TMZ asked Rife if he had any advice for Davidson, he quipped, “Enjoy it while you can. I hope they’re both happy. I hope that it can build to where it’s an established, good relationship.”
The comedian continued: "I wish them both the best ... We dated for a year and it was ... complicated."
Reflecting on that comment years later, Rife admitted he felt remorseful about his words.
“I regret saying that,” Rife told Elle. “Pete, if you’re out there, sorry I said that. Kate, I also apologize that I said that. I shouldn’t have said that.”
He explained further, “I gave the advice to be careful because I had just gotten out of a relationship with somebody [where] I unfortunately found out we weren’t compatible. And I always want people to, you know, protect their emotions and their personal feelings.”
Since then, Rife has dated actress Jessica Lord, though sources claimed they broke up in July. Meanwhile, Beckinsale and Davidson parted ways in May 2019.
Despite her high-profile relationships, including her marriage to Len Wiseman and her co-parenting journey with ex Michael Sheen, Beckinsale recently made a surprising revelation about her love life.
“Do you know I’ve never really been on a date?” she shared during an interview with Extra. “I literally meet someone, get to know them at work, and then either marry them or get pregnant by them.”
The Pearl Harbor star added with a laugh, “I just can’t think of anything I’d hate more than sitting in front of somebody I don’t know, that chances are I won’t like, and have to sit and watch them eat food.”
