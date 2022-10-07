Kate Beckinsale Supports Ex Pete Davidson As Gisele Bündchen's Next Romance Following Tom Brady Divorce Rumors
Love to see a supportive ex-girlfriend! Kate Beckinsale subtly showed she was on good terms with former flame Pete Davidson after she "liked" an Instagram meme shipping him and Gisele Bündchen.
On Tuesday, October 4, a comical graphic portrayed the 28-year-old peering around a tree trunk after he learned about the Brazilian model's marital woes with longtime lover Tom Brady.
The meme edited Davidson's face onto Anthony Anderson's body — who rubbed his hands together as the Saturday Night Live alum expressed a scheming smirk.
"'Tom Brady and Gisele are getting divorced!'" read text alongside the hilarious image.
Beckinsale's quickly "hearted" the meme, which once again confirmed she has no hard feelings for her ex-boyfriend.
Davidson and the 49-year-old briefly dated from January 2019 to April 2019, but called it quits after the two appeared to be on different pages. As OK! previously reported, the "casual" relationship "simply ran its course," according to an insider at the time.
Davidson has become the number one suspected celebrity to date the hottest women in Hollywood — especially after his nearly one year relationship with Kim Kardashian.
As OK! previously reported, the Staten-Island native's friend Johnny Potenza revealed the comedian's alleged reasoning behind his separation from the bombshell back in August.
“She’s 20 years older, she has four kids and she was married to Kanye West who was always making trouble for them," he said, while adding Davidson was tired of the "childish" and "pathetic love drama."
Although the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor appears to be single and ready to mingle, match-making fans will most likely have to keep dreaming — as Bündchen seemingly has enough on her plate after her and Brady reportedly hired divorce lawyers to end their 13-years of marriage.
"They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be," stated a source. "I don’t think there will be any coming back now."
"The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued to dish.
The outcome does not look too great for Brady, as his wife was spotted without her wedding ring on Tuesday, October 4, while out and about in Miami with the pair's two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.
