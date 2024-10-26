Kate Beckinsale Nonchalantly Plays Off Fan Concern After Sharing Photos of Her Bruised Body
What happened to Kate Beckinsale?
On Saturday, October 26, the actress, 51, shared a series of images on her Instagram Stories of her bruised body without any explanation.
After uploading the shocking snaps — which included stills of her injured hands, elbows, knees and back — one user commented on her most recent post, asking, "Why are you all bruised up?"
The Jolt star stayed close-lipped and strangely replied, "Shopping for tampons and talking about boys.”
As OK! previously reported, the worrisome upload from Beckinsale comes after she’s faced tons of backlash from fans for her extreme weight loss this year.
Back in July, after months of torment, she clapped back at haters, explaining what led to her shrinking frame.
At the time, Beckinsale shared snaps in a skimpy outfit along with the caption, "Some, not all, of my followers can get them really upset that they don't feel I'm doing enough age-appropriate things, so I thought I'd let them kick off their week with a little stab of joy of me putting on a hair net."
"For those of you who are going to get off on this. Let's have a toast for the d---------. Let's have a toast for the a-------. Let's have a toast for the s-------," she continued her message.
Beckinsale’s followers just got more fired up by her post, leaving tons of disrespectful comments, to which the brunette beauty responded.
One person queried: “How's your health, Katie? You look like you have lost some weight."
"It's great now, thanks,” Beckinsale snapped.
When another user commented, "Go do some squats. I think your a-- ran away," Beckinsale decided to expose the reason behind her changing body.
She wrote: "No, actually, I watched my stepfather die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief," referencing stepdad, Roy Battersby, who passed in January due to a "massive stroke" and her mom, Judy Loe, who has been struggling with the potentially-fatal disease.
"Quite quickly and then I was in the hospital for six weeks because the grief had burned a hole in my esophagus, which made me vomit copious amounts of blood, and I found eating very hard," she added.
"And I just worked very, very hard on a movie that was actually quite triggering because it also involved the theme of the death of my father so I'm not really concerned about what you think about my a--," the celeb confessed.
To finish her rant, Beckinsale penned: "Maybe you should worry about your own f------ a--. I suggest shoving something up it, like a large pineapple or a brick."