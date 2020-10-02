Kate Beckinsale revealed she previously lost an unborn child — just a few days after Chrissy Teigen suffered a miscarriage.

“I’ve noticed people criticizing @chrissyteigen for sharing deeply intimate photos of the loss of her baby,” the 47-year-old actress captioned an Instagram post on Friday, October 2. “As if there’s some protocol during soul-scouring calamity that, if not observed, emboldens people who do not know her or her family to say how she should be handling the unimaginable.”

“Years ago, I lost a baby at 20 weeks,” she shared. “I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known. There is grief, shame and shock so often that come with an experience like this, plus the heartbreak of your body continuing, after the loss, to act as if it had a child to nurture. Your milk comes in, with no one to feed. It can be the loneliest, most soul destroying period of time, particularly if you are not in the position of having an emotionally connected, supportive partner like Chrissy has.”

Ultimately, Beckinsale is on Teigen’s side — especially after the cookbook author shared tearful snaps of herself in the hospital. “I think it’s an honor to be allowed into another persons grief, especially with a subject like this which so often puts a woman into that hall of mirrors state of life continuing as if the world hasn’t, for you, come to a bloody and terrible halt,” she said.

“Sending so much love to the Legend family, but also so much to the women and couples who have kept it quiet and suffered. I know there are so many. Thank you @chrissyteigen for making sure it is abundantly clear how devastating this is, and how life changing it can be without support. Let’s let the grieving decide what’s right for them. Send support or keep quiet. This is a really hard time to bear. Blessings and hugs to all x,” she concluded.

Beckinsale also posted posted an inspirational quote that read, “Some babies are born to be angels and given to Heaven instead, They are carried inside the hearts of broken-hearted parents and their families forever; Learning to fly with wings in paradise, where nothing can hurt them, instead of learning to walk on Earth; We grieve for them and what they might have been, asking why we couldn’t be together.”

On September 30, Teigen took to Instagram to share the devastating news with her followers. “We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital,” the mom of two said. “But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

Fortunately, many celebrities rallied around the couple, sending them love and support on social media.

Teigen and Legend — who share daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2 — announced they were expecting baby No. 3 in August. However, Teigen had been hospitalized earlier this week due to excessive blood loss.

For her part, Beckinsale has a 21-year-old daughter, Lily, whom she shares with ex Michael Sheen. The brunette beauty was previously married to director Len Wiseman for 12 years before they divorced in November 2019.