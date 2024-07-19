Women Supporting Women! Kate Beckinsale Thanks 'Warrior' Britney Spears for 'Incredibly Sweet Post' Defending the Actress Against Trolls
Kate Beckinsale is a girl's girl!
The English actress had a bonding moment with Britney Spears this week, as both stars have clapped back at their haters amid constant criticism from social media users.
Beckinsale took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 18, to express gratitude toward Spears, 42, after the Princess of Pop uploaded a lengthy message to online trolls defending the Underworld star, 50, one day prior.
"Women supporting women is my favorite thing," Beckinsale declared while re-sharing Spears' post. "Thank you @britneyspears, warrior queen of all queens, for your incredibly sweet post. All the love right back."
The Van Helsing actress has kept confident despite dealing with ruthlessly annoying haters in the comments section of her posts.
Social media users have been questioning Beckinsale's rapid weight loss in recent months, while critics have also complained about the Pearl Harbor actress apparently not posting "age-appropriate content."
Spears seemed to notice and relate to frequent hate, prompting her to upload a message in support of Beckinsale.
"Have you guys ever seen the movie Serendipity with Kate Beckinsale??? Well let me tell you … if you haven’t you definitely should !!!" Spears stated via Instagram on Wednesday, July 17. "I adore Kate Beckinsale especially because she’s from London 🇬🇧 !!!"
- Britney Spears Bashes Kate Beckinsale's 'Incredibly Cruel' Haters for Asking Actress to Post 'More Age-Appropriate Content'
- Britney Spears Tells Ozzy Osbourne to 'F--- Off' After He Criticized Pop Star's Dancing Videos: 'Most Boring Family'
- Ozzy Osbourne Is Sick of Seeing 'Poor Old' Britney Spears' Dancing Videos: 'Very, Very Sad'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I realized how incredibly cruel people were talking about her IG saying she needs more age appropriate content .. she’s in her fifties and I thought it was pretty bada-- how she responded with a mini bow in her hair looking literally 4 years old 👍🏻👍🏻 !!!" Spears continued in reference to a post shared by Beckinsale earlier this month.
The post in question featured a video of Beckinsale stating: "Some, not all, of my followers, can get them really upset that they don't feel I'm doing enough age-appropriate things, so I thought I'd let them kick off their week with a little stab of joy of me putting on a hair net."
"Let’s have a toast for the douche bags. Let’s have a toast for the a--holes. Let’s have a toast for the scumbags 😘😘😘😘," her caption read.
While Spears jumped to Beckinsale's defense, she also admitted the hateful remarks about the actress haven't been nearly "as bad as some of my comments saying it’s sad that I’m as old as I am and I’m dancing every single day on IG !!!"
"In my transparent opinion, wealth and health it isn’t relied solely on cash in your bank account which I have lots of that too … it relies on my quest in my own f interest in how I demonstrate and serve back these wise a-- a--holes just as Kate did !!!" Spears added. "In the world we live in with how incredibly cruel people can be you have to be extremely careful who you allow in your circle and your heart."
Spears then teased the idea of doing "a photoshoot with Kate" as a way to clap back at their haters.