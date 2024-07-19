Women Supporting Women! Kate Beckinsale Thanks 'Warrior' Britney Spears for 'Incredibly Sweet Post' Defending the Actress Against Trolls

Beckinsale took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 18, to express gratitude toward Spears, 42, after the Princess of Pop uploaded a lengthy message to online trolls defending the Underworld star, 50, one day prior.

"Women supporting women is my favorite thing," Beckinsale declared while re-sharing Spears' post. "Thank you @britneyspears, warrior queen of all queens, for your incredibly sweet post. All the love right back."