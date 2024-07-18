Britney Spears Bashes Kate Beckinsale's 'Incredibly Cruel' Haters for Asking Actress to Post 'More Age-Appropriate Content'
Don't mess with Britney Spears — or Kate Beckinsale!
On Wednesday, July 17, the Princess of Pop jumped to defend the English actress via Instagram in response to Beckinsale receiving incessant hate from online trolls about her weight and age.
"Have you guys ever seen the movie Serendipity with Kate Beckinsale???" Spears' post began in reference to the 50-year-old's hit 2001 film. "Well let me tell you … if you haven’t you definitely should !!! I adore Kate Beckinsale especially because she’s from London 🇬🇧 !!!"
The "Circus" singer admitted: "I realized how incredibly cruel people were talking about her IG saying she needs more age appropriate content .. she’s in her fifties and I thought it was pretty bada-- how she responded with a mini bow in her hair looking literally 4 years old 👍🏻👍🏻 !!!"
On Monday, July 8, Beckinsale posted a video addressing "douchebags" in her comments section, stating, "Some, not all, of my followers, can get them really upset that they don't feel I'm doing enough age-appropriate things, so I thought I'd let them kick off their week with a little stab of joy of me putting on a hair net."
Spears, however, mentioned how hate toward Beckinsale has yet to be "as bad as some of my comments saying it’s sad that I’m as old as I am and I’m dancing every single day on IG !!!"
The "Toxic" hitmaker went on to talk about rumors regarding her financial status and concerns about her overall health, insisting: "In my transparent opinion, wealth and health it isn’t relied solely on cash in your bank account which I have lots of that too … it relies on my quest in my own f interest in how I demonstrate and serve back these wise a-- a--holes just as Kate did !!!"
"In the world we live in with how incredibly cruel people can be you have to be extremely careful who you allow in your circle and your heart," Spears added in her lengthy Instagram rant, claiming she plans to "do a photoshoot with Kate" as a way to shade their critics.
The 42-year-old closed out her social media message by calling out the Osbourne family — who recently discussed how "sad" they find the pop icon's situation after Ozzy Osbourne confessed he was "fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube every f------ day."
"Tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f--- off !!!" Spears concluded.