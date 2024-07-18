Britney Spears Bashes Kate Beckinsale's 'Incredibly Cruel' Haters for Asking Actress to Post 'More Age-Appropriate Content'

"Have you guys ever seen the movie Serendipity with Kate Beckinsale???" Spears' post began in reference to the 50-year-old's hit 2001 film. "Well let me tell you … if you haven’t you definitely should !!! I adore Kate Beckinsale especially because she’s from London 🇬🇧 !!!"

The "Circus" singer admitted: "I realized how incredibly cruel people were talking about her IG saying she needs more age appropriate content .. she’s in her fifties and I thought it was pretty bada-- how she responded with a mini bow in her hair looking literally 4 years old 👍🏻👍🏻 !!!"