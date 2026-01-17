Kate Beckinsale's Shocking Transformation: See Her Before and After Photos as Actress Addresses Weight-Loss Concerns
Jan. 17 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
Kate Beckinsale is no longer tolerating commentary about her appearance following noticeable weight loss.
In an emotional Instagram video on December 31, 2025, the Underworld actress opened up about her "really, really hard" year after her mom, Judy Loe, died following a battle with cancer. She also addressed the changes in her appearance and how the tragic loss caused her to lose her appetite.
"It's shock and trauma," Beckinsale added. "Watching — especially alone — the people that you love the most dearly suffer and have horrific, sometimes violent, awful deaths really makes you not hungry."
She noted that people "respond in different ways" to grief but added she is using the commentary surrounding her appearance to appreciate how her parents raised her.
As for her critics, Beckinsale said, "For all the people who are inconvenienced by me being too thin or too anything or not what they expect me to be like, I really, really wish that you had parents like I had."
She concluded, "I absolutely refuse to become like you. And if that's the legacy from my parents—that I would never, ever do that to anyone—I am so f------- proud of it."
Scroll down to see Beckinsale's transformation over the years.
1999
Beckinsale made a standout appearance during the premiere of her film Brokedown Palace in 1999.
2001
Beckinsale's beauty blossomed like the floral patterns on her form-fitting dress at My VH1 Awards.
2002
For the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2002, the Whiteout star wore a glamorous black gown with flared skirt and sheer bodice. She paired it with a black clutch bag for a more sophisticated appearance.
2003
Blooming! Beckinsale commanded attention at the Los Angeles premiere of Underworld. She donned a form-fitting white dress with a deeply plunging neckline that exposed her skin. It complemented her small white clutch bag with a feather design.
2004
The Prince of Jutland star stole the spotlight at the world premiere of Van Helsing in a showstopping white dress with daring cutouts.
2005
Beckinsale drew every gaze as she announced nominations for the 2006 Golden Globe Awards.
2006
For the world premiere of Underworld Evolution, Beckinsale opted for a black gown with a V-neckline that emphasized her stunning figure.
2007
Beckinsale looked like a real-life goddess in a white sleeveless dress at the U.K. premiere of Die Hard 4.0.
2008
Beckinsale made a striking entrance at the 14th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a bright yellow tiered gown with a fitted bodice and flowing skirt.
2009
The Total Recall actress had all eyes on her at the 14th Annual Critics Choice Awards. She attended the event in a strapless plum-colored gown that highlighted her décolletage.
2010
Lighting up the room with her beauty, Beckinsale joined the fun at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2010.
2011
Beckinsale flaunted her toned legs at the 2011 Comic-Con.
2012
In 2012, the Jolt actress caused a stir in a magenta jumpsuit at the 2012 Film Independent Spirit Awards in California. The number featured slim-fit trousers that carefully traced her long legs.
2013
Beckinsale showcased her figure in an embellished strapless gown at the LACMA 2013 Art + Film Gala.
2014
Beckinsale was the star of the night at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. She mesmerized the attendees when she walked the carpet in an eye-popping gown with a high neckline, a high slit and side cutouts.
2015
During an event in California, Beckinsale slayed in a black sparkly gown that flattered her curves.
2016
Beckinsale made a grand entrance at the Billboard Music Awards 2016, putting her figure on full display in a white floor-length dress with a dramatic neckline and form-fitting silhouette.
2017
Draped in undeniable glamour, Beckinsale glowed in her white jumpsuit at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards 2017.
2018
The mom-of-one showed off her bolder side when she wore a sheer gown to the Porter's Incredible Women Gala 2018. The bold, statement gown boasted a shimmering fabric that matched her ankle-strap shoes.
2019
Beckinsale never goes out of style!
In 2019, she attended a New York City event wearing a black column gown with ruffled details. The ensemble featured cutouts on both sides of her waist, sharing sneak peeks of her slim figure.
2020
Beckinsale embraced her gilded era when she opted to wear an extravagant gold-beaded jumpsuit to the 2020 Producers Guild Awards.
2021
Beckinsale lit up the room with her smile and gown at The Suicide Squad premiere.
2022
The Everybody's Fine actress nearly popped out of her pink strapless gown when she attended the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. She complemented the look with a pair of black latex gloves.
2023
Beckinsale brought undeniable star power to the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2023. At the time, she made jaws drop in a floor-length sheer gown with a see-through cutout and strategically placed accents to maintain modesty.
January 2024
Wearing a sparkly silver number, Beckinsale was impossible to ignore at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.
May 2024
She ruled the scene again at the 2024 King's Trust Gala when she arrived in a dramatic gown with a sculptural silhouette and a thigh-high slit that revealed her toned leg.
Beckinsale attended the event after her hospitalization in March 2024.
September 2024
Beckinsale paraded her glamorous presence at the 81st Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy.
March 2025
"Back to work. Managed to hide how pleased I was to see @newmanstings, I think," Beckinsale captioned a photoset, which included a photo of herself in front of a vanity mirror.
July 2025
Beckinsale debuted a slimmer physique in a July 2025 post on Instagram.
"Girls trip with my girls . This is not an accurate depiction of how life is right now but a brief and preciousreprieve from other things for which I am extremely grateful x," she wrote.
Although her noticeable weight-loss was already making headlines at the time, she attracted criticisms for dyeing her cat pink. She later clarified she used a "very gentle non-toxic dye specifically for animals that causes no harm."
September 2025
Amid rising concerns about her weight-loss, Beckinsale continued to confidently pose for the cameras to hit back at her critics.
In September 2025, she shared some photos from her trip to a park, which captured her visibly leaner look.
She wrote in the caption, "Animals on the whole arevastlysuperior to people. Except the people in this video who I would happily die for…… thank you New Forestfor being a healing space the day after my mum‘s funeral and thank you to the horses and donkeys for magically getting it🤍."
January 2026
Beckinsale reminded her fans to wear "whatever the f--- you like" as she shared the things she learned in a January 4 post.
In one snap from the carousel, she displayed her frame in a teeny white top and denim shorts, paired with platform boots.