Article continues below advertisement
Kate Gosselin Clears Up Marriage Rumors After Spotted With Sparkling Diamond Ring

Photo of Kate Gosselin
Source: MEGA; @kate.gosselin/TikTok

Kate Gosselin laughed off wedding rumors after fans spotted a diamond ring in her TikTok video.

Profile Image

Jan. 12 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Gosselin set the record straight about her relationship status after fans noticed a dazzling diamond ring on her left hand in a recent TikTok video with boyfriend Steve Neild.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kate Gosselin shared a TikTok video showing a diamond ring on her hand.
Source: @kateplusmy8/Instagram

Kate Gosselin shared a TikTok video showing a diamond ring on her hand.

Article continues below advertisement

In the footage, the reality TV star, 50, showed off her shopping spree while the multi-tiered ring sparkled. Fans quickly flooded the comments section with questions about whether she had tied the knot.

Article continues below advertisement

“Whooaaaa. Did you get married? I am so happy that you are happy. And how have you kept the weight off over your recovery?” one fan asked, referring to Gosselin’s recovery from a tibial plateau fracture sustained in September.

Another user chimed in, writing, “Wedding ring perhaps!???”

Gosselin laughed off the speculation. “No lol that’s just my regular jewelry. I didn’t — I gained 15 pounds but hope now that I’m moving around it’ll go,” she responded in the comments.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

In the TikTok clip, shared while vacationing in New Zealand, Gosselin browsed racks of skirts and swimwear, all while navigating the store on crutches as she gradually starts walking again after her injury. She captioned the video, “Go shopping on Waiheke Island with us!”

Article continues below advertisement

Gosselin went Instagram official with Neild in November 2025, after years of speculation regarding their relationship. Sources close to the family revealed to Page Six that they have been living together and have serious wedding plans.

“They have wedding plans, it’s that serious,” a source disclosed back in September 2025. “There’s no doubt that Kate is crazy about him … they have discussed wedding plans and moving on to that next stage.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kate Gosselin clarified why the ring was on that finger.
Source: @kateplusmy8/Instagram

Kate Gosselin clarified why the ring was on that finger.

MORE ON:
Kate Gosselin

Article continues below advertisement

Neild has been part of Gosselin's life since 2008, and rumors have long surrounded their relationship. Gosselin vehemently denied claims of having an affair with Neild during her marriage to ex-husband Jon Gosselin.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kate and Jon Gosselin finalized their divorce in December 2009.
Source: MEGA

Kate and Jon Gosselin finalized their divorce in December 2009.

Article continues below advertisement

“The scary thing for me is [the tabloids] are going to take information and create a story. It’s a matter of, ‘When will they stop?’ They’re going to keep going, and they’ll make up stuff to connect the dots,” she told People in 2009 after separating from Jon.

Rumors resurfaced recently when Kate shared a love life update, mentioning she has been in a romantic relationship for “a little over a year, maybe 14 [or] 15 months.”

Article continues below advertisement

Her son Collin and Jon have expressed resentment following news of her romance. Jon even posted a screenshot on Instagram, indicating a fractured family dynamic and directly accusing Kate of causing strain between the siblings.

While Kate occasionally updates her followers about her children — Madelyn, Cara, Aaden, Alexis, Leah, and Joel — the family remains divided. Following a tumultuous custody battle, Collin and Hannah opted to live with Jon.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kate Gosselin shared that she works longer shifts to support her children.
Source: @kateplusmy8/Instagram

Kate Gosselin shared that she works longer shifts to support her children.

For her part, Kate has responded to allegations of family estrangement, insisting there’s more to the story. When a fan brought up Collin’s TikTok accusations, she replied, “He knows why..😢."

