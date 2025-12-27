or
Kate Gosselin Is 'Finally' Walking Again After 82 Days of Healing From 'Life-Altering' Leg Injury

Source: MEGA; @kate.gosselin/TikTok

Kate Gosselin took her first steps in 82 days after a leg injury, sharing her recovery journey.

Dec. 27 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Kate Gosselin is back on her feet, announcing that she is “finally” walking again, 82 days after a “life-altering” leg injury occurred while walking her dogs.

“I’m so excited, I can’t even stand it,” Gosselin said on her way to a doctor’s appointment, sharing her triumphant news with fans.

image of Kate Gosselin is walking again 82 days after a serious leg injury.
Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok

Kate Gosselin is walking again 82 days after a serious leg injury.

The former reality star posted a video of herself using crutches and a metal bar to take her first steps since a September incident left her with a fractured leg. On December 20, the 50-year-old Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum documented the milestone, expressing her delight at regaining mobility.

image of The reality star shared her milestone with fans on TikTok.
Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok

The reality star shared her milestone with fans on TikTok.

“It’s walking day,” Gosselin stated in a TikTok video, brimming with anticipation. “It's the day I can walk, it finally came. I’m so excited, I can’t even stand it.”

After arriving at her appointment, her doctor gave her formal permission to start trying to walk independently.

Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok
“I’m allowed to walk,” she revealed. “I have to start at 25 percent, and then 50 percent, 75 percent, 100 percent. So you won’t see me really walking immediately, but I’m excited.”

image of Kate Gosselin uses crutches and a metal bar during physical therapy sessions.
Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok

Kate Gosselin uses crutches and a metal bar during physical therapy sessions.

The video then showed Gosselin taking tentative steps toward the elevator with the aid of crutches, practicing with one crutch while gripping a metal bar, all while undergoing rigorous physical therapy.

“This is gonna take longer than I thought,” she admitted. “I’m eating my words.”

Earlier this month, Gosselin recounted the moment she sustained her injury. While she and her boyfriend, Steve Neild, were walking their dogs, an unexpected collision occurred.

My boyfriend threw the ball and she came running for it and she was running at the absolute speed of light and I stepped the wrong way,” Gosselin explained during a TikTok Live on September 30. “I tried to get out of the way and she ran into the side of my leg, my knee, at top speed. The only way I can describe it, it was like a concrete wall running at the speed of light.”

image of The mom-of-eight's injury happened while walking her dogs in September.
Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok

The mom-of-eight's injury happened while walking her dogs in September.

After the impact, Gosselin heard a loud noise and collapsed to the ground.

“The pain was so bad I just crumbled on the ground,” she recalled. “I ended up with a tibial plateau fracture and surgery with plates and pins in my leg. The surgeon said it was life-altering issues. That was his opening line this morning at 5 a.m.: ‘So this is one of those things that is a life-altering event.’ I was like, he’s got my attention.”

She was discharged from the hospital just days after the surgery.

“I’m finally heading home,” she shared in an October 2 TikTok video. “I’ve had pain meds to make the ride more bearable. We’re just taking all our stuff to the car first because I’ve accumulated quite the equipment and supplies. I can’t wait to go home and see the dogs and get in my bed and take a shower.”

Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok

“When I get home I’m gonna sleep so well I already know it,” she added. “Wish me luck, it’s the beginning of the next stage. It’s all hitting me now getting discharged instructions, hearing all my meds and all the appointments I have to make and what’s going to happen at my next appointment and all that. It’s a lot. It’s a little overwhelming.”

