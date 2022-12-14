Calling In Backup! Kate Hudson Sought Out Tom Cruise For Skydiving Advice After Her Son Expressed Interest
When Kate Hudson's son Ryder said he wanted to skydive, the actress knew exactly the A-list star to call — Tom Cruise! The Almost Famous alum revealed during a chat with Glen Powell for Variety's "Actors on Actors" that she dialed up the Top Gun hunk to get advice about her 18-year-old jumping out of an airplane.
"My son recently wanted to skydive. And I didn't know what to do with myself," Hudson, 43, told the Set It Up star. "He's 18. I was like, 'I need to call Tom.' And Tom was so all about it."
"I was like, please, who do I call? I don't want [Ryder] to go to some weird place. And Tom was so excited," she continued of the sweet interaction. "By the end of this phone call, I wanted to solo dive. Somehow, he had convinced me how incredible skydiving was. And you worked with Tom, and you're now a pilot. Did he give you that talk about flying and the importance of it?"
Powell, 34, who starred alongside Cruise, 60, in Top Gun: Maverick, added that the Hollywood veteran's passion for flying is "infectious."
"I grew up with the Blue Angels on my wall. I've always loved planes. But when you see Tom's love of flying, it's the most infectious thing," Powell noted. "He'll fly on the set in his P-51, this old World War II plane. It's that reality-distortion field where he can convince you that anything is possible. He goes to set like it's his first day, every day."
The Bride Wars star and The Mummy actor go way back. In February 2020, Hudson recalled a story about how Cruise attended a huge bash her brother Oliver Hudson threw while parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell were out of town.
"I'm standing at the door making sure that people who aren't supposed to be at the party aren't coming in. There's like 400 people at my parents' house," she explained during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I'm kind of freaking out a little and I see someone scaling — literally scaling — an eight-foot gate at my parents' house. They come off and they do a back handspring and pose and I'm about to yell at this guy, and it's Tom Cruise."
Hudson later went on to explain that although Cruise was not initially invited, he popped by because he "heard there was a party."
