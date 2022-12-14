Calling In Backup! Kate Hudson Sought Out Tom Cruise For Skydiving Advice After Her Son Expressed Interest

When Kate Hudson's son Ryder said he wanted to skydive, the actress knew exactly the A-list star to call — Tom Cruise! The Almost Famous alum revealed during a chat with Glen Powell for Variety's "Actors on Actors" that she dialed up the Top Gun hunk to get advice about her 18-year-old jumping out of an airplane.

"My son recently wanted to skydive. And I didn't know what to do with myself," Hudson, 43, told the Set It Up star. "He's 18. I was like, 'I need to call Tom.' And Tom was so all about it."