Kate & Jon Gosselin's Son Collin Admits He Hasn't Spoken To Most Of His Siblings In 'Five Or Six Years': 'I Want To Respect Their Space'

However, Collin, who is one of the Gosselin sextuplets, which includes Hannah, Aaden, Joel, Leah and Alexis, isn't ruling out reconciling with them one day — he just doesn't want to be the one who puts himself out there.

"I would love for us to come together one day, have dinner together, talk, just have a relationship and catch up on the things that we lost, the time that we lost," the former reality TV star, who also has siblings Cara and Madelyn, both 22, said.

"I haven't reached out to them, they haven't reached out to me," he continued. "I want to respect their space and their time and respect how they feel about everything, so I'm kind of just waiting for the day that they reach out. I don't want to reach out. I don't want to invade their space. I'd rather just let them do it on their own terms."