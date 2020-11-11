Jon Gosselin Defends Himself Against Son Collin: I 'Physically Restrained' Him—Watch The Interview

Reality TV dad Jon Gosselin is defending himself after abuse allegations were made public by his son Collin. Watch the complete interview from the Tuesday, November 10, episode of The Dr. Oz Show above.

Collin had told police that his dad “punched” and “kicked” him after an altercation the two had. Jon is clearing the air, saying that never happened and that he was merely trying to subdue the child.

“He got in my face,” Jon told Dr. Oz. “[He] tried to like push past me. I had to do a restraint on him.” Jon went on to say that this wasn’t “the first time” he had to do a “restraint” on Collin.

WHAT THE CHRIS WATTS DOCUMENTARY UNCOVERED: LEGAL EXPERT ON ‘DR. OZ’ HAS THEORIES

The father-of-eight goes on to explain that a therapeutic restraint is placed on someone so they don’t “hurt themselves or others.”

“Is it sort of like hugging them tightly?,” Dr. Oz asked.

“It’s more like holding their arms… it’s protecting you, so they don’t punch you or hit you,” Jon explained. “It’s nothing you want to do as a parent,” the reality star added, explaining that the emotions afterwards make you second guess if you did the right thing or not.

NANCY GRACE‘S SHOCKING NEW THEORY ON HOW MOTHER JENNIFER DULOS VANISHED — WATCH!

The incident happened after Collin became angry with his father while they were in his car. Jon says that Collin was in a “manic state” at the time, and he needed to control the situation.

Collin then took to social media alleging that his father had abused him. In a since-deleted post, he wrote: “Yesterday [Jon] beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding. He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor.”

Jon told Dr. Oz that Collin was trying to “blackmail” him with the social media post, since he posted it the next day. The Couples Therapy alum says that he told Collin to “go ahead and post it,” because he wasn’t going to let the 16-year-old threaten him to “get his way.”

KEITH RANIERE‘S EX GF REVEALS HOW THE NXIVM SEX CULT LEADER TORTURED HER FOR YEARS

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 star adamantly denies ever being abusive with Collin or any of his children. When asked if he’s ever put his hands on his kids violently, he replied, “No.” Jon added, “These physical restraints are the hardest thing, because I’m not like that kind of person. Now I have to physically touch someone and someone I love to protect me and them and anyone around, in case things get out of hand.”

When asked what it would take to heal his family’s wounds, Jon suggested that they needed an “intervention,” and in time, the family could “rewrite the storyline.”