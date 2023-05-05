Man Who Claims He's King Charles and Camilla's Love Child Blasts Upcoming Coronation: 'Waste of Money' 

"It's an historical event, sure — it's a significant event. But I know I won't be watching it. I've got better things to do," the 57-year-old said. "As an English person, like up until I was a teenager, I would have loved this — I would have been into all the pomp and ceremony. But from an Australian perspective, I couldn't give a toss."

"This is just a waste of money. We could be putting this money towards hospitals, houses, you know. All the homeless people in England are still going to be saying this is a waste of money. And I totally agree," he added, bashing the extravagant use of resources for the one-day celebration.