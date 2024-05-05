King Charles Is 'Comforted' Knowing Prince William and Kate Middleton Are 'Prepared to Take the Throne' Amid His Health Crisis
Now that King Charles is battling cancer, he is looking to the future and what the monarchy will be like when he is no longer around.
"Elizabeth would have been so proud of Kate. And Charles definitely is. It gives him great comfort to know that she and William are prepared to take the throne," an insider dished, adding that Kate, 42, has been training for this moment her adult life.
Ever since Kate, who was also diagnosed with cancer in March, started dating William, 41, she “learned early on to exercise remarkable discretion and composure,” said the source. “And in two decades, she has rarely made a misstep. She always toes the family line.”
“Kate followed Elizabeth’s lead in every way and has vowed to honor her legacy,” said the source. “But Kate has also managed to subtly but firmly modernize the way things are done at the Firm, without ruffling feathers, like the late Princess Diana and Meghan Markle did. She’s a natural.”
As OK! previously reported, Charles, 75, underwent prostate surgery in January, but a few weeks later, he revealed he's been diagnosed with cancer.
“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the statement read. “His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."
“Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual," the message continued. “The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”
- 'Now Is Not the Time': Prince Harry Gives Blunt and Sad Reason Why He Will Not Meet With Prince William on May 8
- Piers Morgan Sounds Royal Alarm: King Charles Pressured to Disown Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of Their 'Royal Titles'
- Prince William Will 'Not Allow' Prince Harry to Celebrate Princess Charlotte’s 9th Birthday During Duke's Upcoming U.K. Trip
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though reports circulated that Charles is not doing great, the palace later debunked the rumors.
“His Majesty is not yet clear of cancer and is still undergoing treatment, but his medical team are ‘pleased with the progress made so far’ and ‘remain positive’ about his recovery,” Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement on Friday, April 26.
In Touch spoke to the source.