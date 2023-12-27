The Royal Family 'Put on a United Front' During Christmas Walk Amid Rift With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
The royal family came together for their Christmas celebration at Sandringham House, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were noticeably absent — something royal biographer Angela Levin discussed during a GB News appearance.
"If there's no sense of compromise or behaving kindly, then you must move on. I think it's brought everyone together," Levin said.
During the outing, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall all shined, and their youngsters enjoyed being around their cousins.
"I think Zara [Tindall] and her children have got particularly friendly with [Princess Kate and [Prince] William's children and we saw little Mia [Tindall] chatting away to them and holding [Prince] Louis' hand," she continued. "The family looks very solid now."
OK! previously reported a fashion commentator saw Kate's Alexander McQueen ensemble as a symbol of unity.
"Princess Kate has been known for her influential style status since her engagement to Prince William back in 2010," Danielle Rogers-Clark said on GB News. "The now-Princess Of Wales knows the impact of her looks."
"As a senior working royal, Kate is unable to ‘speak her truth’ in the way her sister-in-law Meghan has been able to, so Kate has become accustomed to sending hidden messages through her outfits," the expert noted.
Over the years, Kate has used her wardrobe to silently communicate with onlookers.
"On Christmas Day, Kate is frequently seen wearing tones of blue, green and brown, notably, my favorite Christmas Day style from 2022, the bespoke Alexander McQueen tailored, high-necked coat in forest green, paired with Gianvito brown suede boots, Sezane earrings and jaunty Philip Treacy feather hat," Rogers-Clark explained.
"The earthy tones once again signify unity and are in keeping with the country chic vibe that the family tend to adhere to," she added.
The Princess of Wales was placed at the center of controversy after Dutch copies of Omid Scobie's Endgame accused her and King Charles of being the royal racists, but she continues to "keep calm and carry on."
"My thoughts on the Princess’s Sandringham style this year, her blue-toned outfit, subtly, in her signature Kate way, sent out a message of togetherness, love and harmony," Rogers-Clark said. "Although, I would have loved to see another bold scarlet red look of power, the modern-day version of the revenge dress!"
Noel was Queen Elizabeth's time to shine, which is why Kate and William continued to use the day to honor the late monarch and create new traditions.
“Christmas was always the queen’s favorite time of year," a source revealed. “Charles and William and Kate are trying to relax the rules a little as the royals enter a less stuffy era."
“The royals will be honoring Her Majesty in a number of ways,” they added. “It brings them a great deal of pride, and serves as a coping mechanism as they continue to adapt to life without her.”