The Royal Family's Christmas Gathering Was 'Not the Best Environment' to Reunite with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were noticeably absent from the royal family's Christmas celebration at Sandringham, but critics wonder if would be appropriate for the brood to reconcile down the road.
"It's a time for families to come together and celebrate, but with tension and hurt feelings still present, it may not be the best environment for reconciliation," relationship expert Louella Anderson told an outlet.
Before the holiday kicked off, a source claimed the Sussexes wanted to spend the season with King Charles, but they weren't invited to the gathering.
"While this continues, it would be unlikely that Meghan, Harry and the royal family would be ready to reconcile or celebrate together,'' Anderson added.
OK! previously reported royal biographer Angela Levin discussed the American-based royals' absence during a GB News appearance.
"If there's no sense of compromise or behaving kindly, then you must move on. I think it's brought everyone together," Levin said.
Although the American-based royals weren't in attendance, Kate Middleton and Prince William's bond with Zara and Mike Tindall was on full display.
"I think Zara [Tindall] and her children have got particularly friendly with [Princess Kate and [Prince] William's children, and we saw little Mia [Tindall] chatting away to them and holding [Prince] Louis' hand," she continued. "The family looks very solid now."
The Princess of Wales earned a reputation for being a royal peacemaker, and the Alexander McQueen ensemble she wore for the event aligned with the public's perception of her.
"Princess Kate has been known for her influential style status since her engagement to Prince William back in 2010," Danielle Rogers-Clark said on GB News. "The now-Princess Of Wales knows the impact of her looks."
"As a senior working royal, Kate is unable to ‘speak her truth’ in the way her sister-in-law Meghan has been able to, so Kate has become accustomed to sending hidden messages through her outfits," the expert noted.
Rogers-Clark viewed Kate's attire as a symbol of harmony within the Windsor ménage.
"On Christmas Day, Kate is frequently seen wearing tones of blue, green and brown, notably, my favorite Christmas Day style from 2022, the bespoke Alexander McQueen tailored, high-necked coat in forest green, paired with Gianvito brown suede boots, Sezane earrings and jaunty Philip Treacy feather hat," Rogers-Clark explained.
"The earthy tones once again signify unity and are in keeping with the country chic vibe that the family tend to adhere to," she added.
Due to Kate's ranking within The Firm, the princess often uses her clothing to communicate with fans.
"My thoughts on the Princess’s Sandringham style this year, her blue-toned outfit, subtly, in her signature Kate way, sent out a message of togetherness, love and harmony," Rogers-Clark said. "Although, I would have loved to see another bold scarlet red look of power, the modern-day version of the revenge dress!"
Anderson spoke to Daily Express.