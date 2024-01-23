Prince Harry Jokes About King Charles' Flying Skills Amid Royal Health Woes
Prince Harry didn't hesitate to make fun of his father, King Charles, during the Living Legends of Aviation Awards — despite the King's current health woes.
“I think I was maybe seven or eight years old in a Wessex helicopter, and I jumped into it so excited. And then my father jumped in behind the controls and I was terrified,” Harry told a crowd on Friday, January 9.
Although the famous redhead seemed to enjoy his time in Beverly Hills, Calif., just days before the event, the palace announced both Charles and Kate Middleton will take a step back from royal duties as they recover from medical procedures.
OK! previously reported the Sussexes communicated with the royals to share their support even though Harry made a lighthearted comment about his dad.
"The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health," the source told an outlet. "The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes."
Shortly after the palace revealed Charles was scheduled to have a corrective operation, Queen Camilla updated the Lord Provost about her husband's well-being.
"He's fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work," Camilla said.
“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," the official statement, which was released on Wednesday, January 17, stated. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”
Aside from Charles, the Princess of Wales will be on medical leave until the spring as she recovers from a biopsy.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the palace said. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the blurb continued. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."
Kate and Prince William faced criticism after they took the summer off to spend quality time with their kids, but the Wales' rep made it clear the mom-of-three was disappointed by the number of events she would have to skip.
"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible," they added.