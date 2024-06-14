Kate Middleton Confirms She Will Attend Trooping the Colour as She's 'Making Good Progress' Against Cancer Battle
Kate Middleton, who is currently battling cancer, revealed she will be attending Trooping the Colour after all!
"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months," the princess wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 14.
"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."
She then confirmed she will be at the June 15 event after people thought she wouldn't make it due to the illness. "I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," she said. "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."
Of course, people were elated to hear Kate is on the mend. One person wrote, "You Are so strong for opening up ♥️ We‘ve got you, sending lots of Love!!!!" while another said, "Sending so much love and well wishes to you, that you may get stronger each day 🌹🙏✨💞💞💞."
A third person added, "Thinking of you, Catherine! You have supporters everywhere wishing you and your family all the best. I pray your days are filled with love, support, and healing, and that your strength is returning each day. You are a wonderful woman and I know you got this! Take care always and keep getting better!"
As OK! previously reported, Kate, who announced she was diagnosed with cancer in March, hasn't been attending any royal events, and she even apologized for having to miss the June 8 rehearsal.
“I wanted to write and let you know how proud I am of the entire regiment ahead of the Colonel’s Review and Trooping the Colour. I appreciate everyone trooping this year has been practicing for months, and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drills are immaculate,” Kate wrote.
According to one confidante, Kate will come back when she's ready.
“I think to pick through the wording of her letter looking for clues to her intentions is a mistake," an old friend told an outlet. "I am sure she does hope to be able to represent the Irish Guards again ‘very soon’ in an uncomplicated, normal understanding of that sentiment."