Kate Middleton Is 'Incredibly Unlikely' to Appear at Trooping the Colour as Princess Risks 'Upstaging' the Event
Kate Middleton is avoiding the spotlight as she battles cancer, and the Princess of Wales is expected to skip Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 15, despite the public's desire to see her.
“Kensington Palace has not ruled out a balcony appearance, but I think it’s incredibly unlikely," Cameron Walker told GB News. “The reason being, it’s the King’s birthday parade, and I think if she did appear on the balcony, it would upstage that event."
“Kensington Palace have always said that they will provide an update when there is one," Walker noted. "The princess herself has asked for the space and the privacy to recover, and I think speculation kind of puts unnecessary pressure on her."
Kate hasn't attended a royal engagement since Christmas, but Walker stressed that the princess shouldn't rush back into the spotlight.
“At the end of the day, she’s a human being, and I think she’s clearly been through a lot since January, a lot of us would say we need to respect her wishes," Walker added. "It’s not right for us to speculate when somebody is going to be returning to work."
In March, Kate returned to Instagram to update the public on her health after months of speculation about her health.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
A source confirmed Kate won't take on public engagements until she receives clearance from her doctors.
“The princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team,” a source told Harper’s Bazaar in March. “She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery.”