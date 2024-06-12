'There Is No Timeframe' for Kate Middleton Returning to Work as She Focuses on Her Cancer Treatment

“I think to pick through the wording of her letter looking for clues to her intentions is a mistake," an old friend told an outlet. "I am sure she does hope to be able to represent the Irish Guards again ‘very soon’ in an uncomplicated, normal understanding of that sentiment."

Kate published a letter apologizing to the regiment after skipping the Trooping the Colour rehearsal on Saturday, June 8.

“Being your Colonel remains a great honor, and I am very sorry that I’m unable take the salute at this year’s Colonel’s Review," Kate penned. "Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however, I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon."