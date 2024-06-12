'There Is No Timeframe' for Kate Middleton Returning to Work as She Focuses on Her Cancer Treatment
Kate Middleton is avoiding the spotlight as she focuses on her cancer battle, but royal watchers are hopeful that she will return to duties at Trooping the Colour.
Despite the desire to see the Princess of Wales, sources close to Kate made it clear that she isn't being rushed to return to work.
“I think to pick through the wording of her letter looking for clues to her intentions is a mistake," an old friend told an outlet. "I am sure she does hope to be able to represent the Irish Guards again ‘very soon’ in an uncomplicated, normal understanding of that sentiment."
Kate published a letter apologizing to the regiment after skipping the Trooping the Colour rehearsal on Saturday, June 8.
“Being your Colonel remains a great honor, and I am very sorry that I’m unable take the salute at this year’s Colonel’s Review," Kate penned. "Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however, I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon."
The insider noted that the princess and Prince William often write their own statements.
“The thing about William and Kate is that they honestly do a lot of this stuff themselves. It’s not like the old days of Queen Elizabeth II where the men in gray wrote something and the queen just signed it without any input." they admitted. "This was very clearly demonstrated with the photoshopped Mother’s Day image. For good or ill, they write the letters and take the pictures and tell their staff, ‘Send it out.'"
The insider later claimed Kate's message shouldn't be seen as an announcement that she will attend Trooping the Colour.
“Some people found it preposterous to be asked to believe that Catherine was sitting at the kitchen table with her laptop editing a picture William took. But I can tell you, anyone who has worked for that couple would know that is exactly what happened," the pal noted. "My understanding is that there is no timeframe for Catherine returning to public duties."
"I actually don’t think her note implies she is going to be charging down to their headquarters to inspect a parade next month," they shared. "I honestly think it’s just a classic case of the Waleses not feeling they need to ask for advice when it comes to sending a simple letter.”
The mom-of-three hasn't attended a royal engagement since Christmas, as she is focused on her health.
“I think this idea that Kate is suddenly going to pop up on the balcony on Saturday is far-fetched,” the confidant said about Trooping the Colour. “It would be wonderful, of course, but more than slightly bizarre given that she bowed out of the colonel’s review.”
“The royals typically have a light schedule over the summer months, so it would seem odd to make a big push for her to return now," the source concluded.
