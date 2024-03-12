Kate Middleton's 'Minor Adjustments' to Her Mother’s Day Photo Fuels 'Wild Speculation' About Her Health

Kate and Prince William are often praised for bringing the millennial perspective to the royal fold, and in the age of social media, it's common for people to use apps to refine their content.

"My sources at Kensington Palace say that these were minor adjustments, and I think that's a really important detail here," Nicholl said. "We're not talking about superimposing the Princess of Wales into an image because she wasn't well enough to be there. And that's some of the wild speculation that is flying around on the internet at the moment."

"I suppose the real question here is how much digital enhancement was done on this photograph and keen-eyed observers have noticed some unusual things," Nicholl admitted. "Not least the fact that the tree behind them is in full bloom."

"Well, the trees that I'm looking at here in London — and it's a pretty cold winter that's still going on — don't have any leaves on them, and that's got people wondering," she added.