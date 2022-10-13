Kate Middleton Determined To 'Heal' Ongoing 'Rift' With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: 'She’s Planning To Extend An Olive Branch'
Waving the white flag. Kate Middleton is ready to start over with Meghan Markle.
Despite being at odds for years, with Prince William and Prince Harry's estranged dynamic only worsening their relationship, Princess Kate is apparently planning to work through her issues with Meghan with the hope of repairing their royal family as a whole.
"Once Kate and William’s Boston plans are set in stone, she’s planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift," a source claimed ahead of the Prince and Princess of Wales' visit to America in December.
Kate's efforts to squash the tension between her and Meghan can be credited to Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, as the source said the mother-of-three believes it is what the late royals "would've wanted" for them.
"[Prince] Harry and Meghan are knee deep with their hectic schedules, but Meghan is willing to put in the effort as long as dates don't clash," added the insider ahead of William and Kate's trip overseas.
The apparent rift between Kate and Meghan has been a topic of conversation for years now, with rumors first starting when the actress wed Harry in 2018. Relations only worsened between the two couples after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced in 2020 that they would be stepping back from their senior royal duties and decided not to return all together the following year.
Meghan then addressed the ongoing rumors in a CBS tell-all with her husband, claiming Kate made her cry before her wedding day despite reports of the roles being reversed.
“A few days before the wedding, [Kate] was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings,” the Bench author recalled. “It was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing.”
Meghan also mentioned during the couple's bombshell interview how the British media has pitted the ladies against each other in the eyes of the people.
"I think so much of what I have seen play out is this idea of polarity, where if you love me, you don’t have to hate her," she said at the time. "And if you love her, you don’t need to hate me."